"A spin-off of a spin-off": Kelsey Grammer opens up on new Frasier reboot

Kelsey Grammer, famously known for his role as Frasier Crane in Cheers and its reboot, has shared his excitement about the upcoming Frasier reboot, suggesting that it may even surpass the original in terms of humor.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Grammer shed light on the reboot, highlighting its unique approach and potential for humor. While reprising his role as the snobby psychiatrist, Grammer said:

“I did a spin-off years ago that was considered a very successful spin-off. We were aware of those traditional pitfalls that people want to be careful about. This isn’t really a spin-off. It’s more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off. Frasier goes back to a world that we know him in, but on different terms. And that sets the stage.”

Kelsey Grammer returns as Frasier Crane in the reboot

Frasier will be returning to a familiar world but with a fresh perspective, setting the stage for exciting developments. The upcoming Fraiser reboot aims to explore new themes while honoring the essence of the original series.

In an interview with The Independent, Kelsey Grammer revealed that this time the character will delve into the realm of true friendship, a path he hadn't previously explored.

“Frasier’s going to explore a true friendship, which we never had him do before. David Hyde Pierce as Niles was his go-to – that is not available now. So the idea of a great friend became really appealing and new to Frasier. That’s a brand new world for him."

Kelsey Grammer's involvement in the reboot/revival goes beyond his on-screen presence. As an executive producer, he has been heavily invested in crafting the story and ensuring its alignment with the values that have always underpinned the show.

Grammer sees playing Frasier Crane as a spiritual calling, using the character as a vessel to promote virtue, morality, and love.

Besides Frasier, Kelsey Grammer also has other projects on the horizon. He can be seen in the film Jesus Revolution, which was recently released on June 23.

Grammer's dedication to his craft and his ongoing commitment to characters like Frasier Crane highlight his versatile talent and enduring impact in the entertainment industry.

Frasier reboot cast and other details

While some beloved original cast members, such as David Hyde Pierce and the late John Mahoney, won't be returning, the reboot will introduce a fresh ensemble of actors.

Joining Kelsey Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst, known for his work in Only Fools and Horses, who plays Frasier's newfound friend, Alan Cornwall.

Jack Cutmore-Scott, portraying Frasier's adult son Frederick, also joins Grammer in the reboot.

Peri Gilpin, who portrayed Roz, and Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, will make appearances, adding a touch of nostalgia for fans.

However, the majority of the cast consists of new actors. With Niles absent, Frasier's brother and previous go-to companion, his dynamic shifts, prompting him to seek guidance and companionship elsewhere.

Grammer speaks highly of the new cast, expressing his initial surprise and delight at their performances. The audience will definitely have the opportunity to fall in love with these new characters and can possibly find the reboot even funnier than the original.

This is where Nicholas Lyndhurst's character steps in, offering a fresh and compelling connection to Frasier. The absence of Niles, however, does not mean he will be forgotten, as the show may find creative ways to reference his importance in the original series. Grammer praised Lundhurt, saying -

“This friend is played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is arguably one of the great actors of the UK. He’s become a great, great friend of mine personally.”

With a blend of familiar faces and fresh new perspectives, the reboot aims to captivate audiences once again, delivering a comedic experience that may even surpass the original series.

The Frasier reboot will release on Paramount+ later this year.

Poll : 0 votes