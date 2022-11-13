How many times has Kelsey Grammer been married? Actor opens up on parenting 7 children

American actor and producer Kelsey Grammer recently opened up about his experience as a parent to seven children.

While speaking to People on November 11, he said that while he failed to be there for his children early on, he was trying to right his wrongs as a parent now. He said:

“I’m trying to iron it out now. Trying to sort them out. They’re beautiful too. I remember them when they were little and I know they were great people. So whatever they’re going through now, can’t tarnish that. They’re still in there. The good persons in there.”

While he admitted that he has to improve his relationships with his older children, he said that his fatherhood has never been better. Grammer stated that it is the best experience in the world to be with his kids every day.

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, Greer, said in an interview with Nylon in 2014 that she grew up with a famous father and recalled going to tapings of Frasier. She said:

“I knew I was at my dad’s work, but I didn’t get that he was acting for TV. It wasn’t until the second grade that it really hit me.”

Greer is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry and once said that her father is proud of her achievements.

Kelsey Grammer has gotten married 4 times

Kelsey Grammer has tied the knot four times and is currently a father to seven kids.

He first married dance instructor Doreen Alderman in 1982, but they separated in 1990. They had a daughter, Spencer Grammer, who is now an actress famous for her performances in shows like Rick and Morty and Greek.

The Frasier star became the father of another daughter, Kandace Greer Grammer, with hairstylist and makeup artist Barrie Buckner. Born in February 1992, Kandace is an actress who has appeared in the MTV series Awkward and the Netflix film Deadly Illusions.

Grammer married Leigh-Anne Csuhany in September 1992 but later filed for an annulment when she was three months pregnant and evicted her from his residence. He claimed that she was abusive and even fired a gun at him once.

The 67-year-old then met Tammi Baliszewski in 1994, and while being featured on the cover of People magazine, the duo announced their engagement.

He married dancer and model Camille Donatacci in August 1997. Kelsey and Camille became parents to a daughter and son, born to a surrogate mother. Grammer filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in July 2010 and they separated in 2011.

The Toy Story 2 actor was then romantically linked to an English flight attendant and daughter of former footballer Alan Walsh, Kayte. Kelsey and Kayte announced their engagement in December 2010 and exchanged vows the following year.

They welcomed a daughter in July 2012 and two sons in July 2014 and November 2016.

Kelsey Grammer is well-known for his performances on TV shows like Cheers, Frasier, Boss, The Simpsons, Anastasia, and more. He is a recipient of five Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and a Tony Award.

