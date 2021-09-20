Who was John Challis? Only Fools and Horses co-star Sue Holderness pays emotional tribute as actor dies at 79

On September 19, Only Fools and Horses star John Challis died at the age of 79. According to the family's statement, the actor was suffering from cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep.

John Challis was a British actor best known for playing immoral used car dealer Herman Terrance Aubrey Boyce on the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. Challis co-starred on the show along with Sir David Jason and Sue Holderness.

His family released a statement through Only Fools and Horses' Twitter page, which read:

"Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer. He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come."

Only Fools and Horses News @onlyfoolsnews MEDIA STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF JOHN CHALLIS

Sunday September 19, 2021



“It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.



Full Media piece below MEDIA STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY OF JOHN CHALLIS

Sunday September 19, 2021



“It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.



Full Media piece below https://t.co/oeIDrkAa4T

Meanwhile, co-star Sue Holderness, who played Boycie's wife on the show, shared her condolences on Twitter. She wrote:

"Marlene without Boycie-it's unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years…"

Sue Holderness @SueHolderness Marlene without Boycie-it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day. Marlene without Boycie-it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day.

Who was Only Fools and Horses star John Challis?

Born on August 16, 1942, John Spurley Challis hailed from Bristol and later grew up in Epsom, East London, and Surrey.

After graduating from high school, he worked as a trainee estate agent and also as a grocery deliveryman before professionally taking up acting. In the sixties, John Challis performed in several dramas, which led him to the Royal Shakespeare Company.

One of his earliest known roles was in 1964's Where Has Poor Mickey Gone? where he played the role of Tim. After a three-year hiatus, John Callis portrayed Harry Kapper in 1967's TV series The Newcomers.

Throughout the late sixties and early seventies, Challis made several one-off appearances in TV series and films. In 1971, John Challis caught another big break when he appeared on nine episodes of Crossroads.

The actor had his first prominent recurring role on Z-Cars, a police drama TV series which spanned from 1967-1975. John Challis played Sgt. Culshaw / Det. Con. Armitage on the show.

In 1976, Challis also appeared on Doctor Who in a six-part series, The Seeds of Doom, where he played Scorby. The actor's other prominent role as a detective was on Coronation Street.

Also Read

After playing several other characters in TV series and films, John Challis appeared in his iconic role of Boycie in Only Fools and Horses. He played the recurring character of Boycie from 1981-2003.

Over the span of his 54-year career, John Challis garnered around 90 acting credits.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee