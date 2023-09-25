What is American Horror Story: Delicate about? Storyline explored

American Horror Story: Delicate is the 12th addition to the FX network's horror anthology series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Delicate premiered on September 20, 2023, on FX, with the 12th season split into two parts, each containing 4 episodes. Based on Danielle Valentine's book, Delicate Condition, the main cast includes Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

The first episode of American Horror Story: Delicate is titled Multiply Thy Pain, and is directed by Jessica Yu and written by Halley Feiffer. In this episode, viewers are introduced to Emma, an actress whose goal is to win an Oscar. Her publicist is Kim, who pushes her toward this goal. However, Emma also desires to have a baby and is undergoing IVF treatment.

The treatment, however, comes with hallucinations and unpleasant experiences.

The official synopsis of American Horror Story: Delicate by FX reads:

“In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood.”

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Storyline of American Horror Story: Delicate: What happened in episode 1?

Horror stories involving pregnant women are not new to television, but the interest in this genre was rejuvenated after season 5 of American Horror Story, where Lady Gaga took the lead.

The cast for this season of American Horror Story is as follows:

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross/Adeline Harding

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette

Denis O'Hare as Dr. Andrew Hill

Cara Delevingne as Ivy

Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher

Maaz Ali as Kamal

The latest edition kicks off with Anna being attacked by a mysterious woman in her house, with her lower body completely covered in blood.

The story is set in flashback format - a week before this incident, Anna is seen attempting to conceive a child through IVF with the help of Dr. Andrew Hill. Even though she missed her fertile window, she is determined not to give up.

She visits the clinic twice, where she encounters the mysterious woman once again. When she informs Dexter about this, he coldly dismisses her concerns.

Dr. Andrew puts Anna in the operating theatre for an IVF procedure, but instead of a typical hospital atmosphere, there seems to be something eerie about the setting. Anna also encounters a mysterious woman in a nurse's uniform who kisses her with a black tongue. It remains unclear whether this is a vision or a real event.

Dexter, meanwhile, has unresolved issues regarding his ex-wife Adeline's death.

In Anna's career, she rises to the top, and her friend and publicist, Siobhan, books her for Andy Cohen's late-night show. Siobhan seems to be a publicity enthusiast and is solely focused on Anna's career.

The episode concludes with Anna in red lipstick, holding a torn picture of her embryo, covered in red lipstick, with a cryptic message in the bathroom: "Don't do it, Anna." With so much happening in the first episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, viewers can expect the plot to become even more intriguing in episode 2. Is Anna truly pregnant or experiencing hallucinations?

Why is Siobhan behaving strangely towards Anna? Who is the mysterious woman, and what is Anna not supposed to do? Is the child real? These questions will be answered as the series unfolds. American Horror Story: Delicate airs on Hulu FX every Wednesday.