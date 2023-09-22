Where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate? All streaming platforms explored

American Horror Story: Delicate is currently airing on FX and Hulu. The horror anthology series is taken from Delicate Condition, an upcoming book by Danielle Valentine. It is the 12th season of the American Horror Story franchise, and its release will be divided into two parts.

American Horror Story: Delicate hit FX on Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The first episode is now available on Hulu

The first five episodes comprising part one will have a weekly premiere every Wednesday. So while the first episode, titled Multiply Thy Pain, aired this Wednesday, the second episode will arrive on September 27, 2023.

How to watch the episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate

Titled Rockabye, the second episode of American Horror Story: Delicate has been written by Halley Feiffer and directed by Jennifer Lynch. Feiffer has reportedly penned all the episodes of part one.

The third and fourth episodes will be released on October 4, 2023, and 11, respectively. The part one finale will be premiered on October 18, 2023.

So, if you are wondering how to go about watching Delicate, there are a few options.

a) There is of course FX, which broadcasts the Delicate episodes every Wednesday.

b) Next is streaming on Hulu. If you are subscribed to Hulu, search the new series under FX Originals. If you are not, you can try the streamer’s 30-day free trial. This way, you can watch all the episodes of Delicate without paying anything.

After the free trial ends, you will be charged $7.99 per month (ad-supported plan) or $14.99 per month (without ads) if you choose to go ahead. There’s also an option called Hulu + Live TV, which combines Hulu with other streaming platforms.

So a payment of $9.99/month allows you to watch both Hulu and Disney+ content, while it’s $12.99/month in the case of ESPN+.

c) For those opting for live TV streaming without cables, the availability of FX is a must. For example, the abovementioned Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream ($65+ monthly), FuboTV (seven-day trial and then $75+ monthly), and Sling TV’s different tiers (Blue and Orange & Blue: $45+ monthly).

Cast, synopsis, and other details

The synopsis of American Horror Story: Delicate reads:

“After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood.”

The season features series regulars Emma Roberts as Anna, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare as Dr. Andrew Hill, and Leslie Grossman. The new joinees to the cast include Kim Kardashian in her acting debut, English model/actress Cara Delevingne as Ivy, Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross, Odessa A'zion as Sibelle, Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher, Debra Monk as Kathryn Mount, Dominic Burgess as Hamish Moss, and Zachary Quinto as Babout complete the cast of Delicate.

Notably, this is the first season in the series to not have franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy as the showrunner and to rely on source material.

The first episode of American Horror Story: Delicate is streaming on Hulu and other platforms.