American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 - Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

American Horror Story: Delicate is the new talk of the town for horror fanatics. The first season of American Horror Story aired on October 5, 2011, and since then it has been reigning over the hearts of its fans. The new season of the series, American Horror Story: Delicate has created a storm online thanks to the addition of Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts to its cast.

The 2023 anthology is based on based on Danielle Valentine’s bestseller, Delicate Condition. The season premiered on September 20, 2023, and is going stronger than ever with fans loving what they saw in the first episode.

The new anthology marks quite a few firsts for the series. For starters, it is the first-ever adaptation of a book in this series. Secondly, it is the first time the series has a female showrunner - Halley Feiffer. Needless to say, the series is only gaining popularity among fans.

American Horror Story: Delicate episode 2 will premiere on September 27 and will see multiple stars

American Horror Story: Delicate premiered on September 20, 2023, with the first episode being titled Multiply Thy Pain. The second episode, Rockabye is set to be premiered on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.

Since the show is an FX original production, it is broadcast on the channel every Wednesday. However, viewers can also stream the show on Hulu.

The second episode of American Horror Story: Delicate will have multiple big-name stars like Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, and Kim Kardashian. Ever since it was announced that Kardashian will be a part of the show, people were eagerly awaiting to watch it.

Actress Emma Roberts has a history with American Horror Stories. She appeared in seasons three and four of the show before making a comeback in season seven. She is known for her roles in hits like We’re The Millers, Scream Queens, Holidate, Scream 4, and Nancy Drew.

Cara Delevingne started her career as a model and took Hollywood by storm soon after. She was first noticed by fans for her role in the film Paper Towns, based on John Green's book of the same name. Cara then rose to fame with her roles in Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building.

The sensational socialite and business mogul, Kim Kardashian will appear alongside Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate, episode 2. Kardashian shot to fame with the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has a few minor acting credits to her name, along with hosting Saturday Night Live, but this would be her first major breakout role.

Apart from these three stars, the series will also have Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez on the cast.

What happened in American Horror Story: Delicate so far: A recap

The new season seems to have a lot to offer as tribute to Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby. In this modernist take, the newly famous protagonist, Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts), and her husband, Dexter (Matt Czuchry) are trying but are unable to conceive a child

They decide to try IVF at a reputed clinic to help them conceive the baby. However, here is where things seem to take a dark turn. Anna is in excruciating pain and starts seeing people and creepy dolls who seem to recognize her. The intensity of the bizarre sights gets worse as she starts seeing people’s mouths getting sewn up, tongues being ripped out, and many more other grotesqueries.

American Horror Story: Delicate episode one ends with a cliffhanger where Anna finds the words “Don’t do it, Anna” written on her mirror.

What to expect from episode 2 of Delicate?

A trailer for episode two was released by FX and by TV promos recently. It shows Anna navigating her pregnancy during awards season. She is convinced that someone or something is following her sabotaging her pregnancy. Her paranoia only grows especially when she is at her most vulnerable and she begins questioning who she can really trust.

American Horror Story: Delicate will come out in two parts. The second part will come out in 2024. It will soon reveal more answers or raise a lot many questions about where the show will be going.

As of right now, fans can watch the new episode that is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.