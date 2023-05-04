How many siblings did Carrie Fisher have? All about her family amid Walk of Fame ceremony drama

Billie Lourd recently clarified why she decided not to include her mother Carrie Fisher's siblings in the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023. Lourd has always preferred to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. However, she did make a statement in response to Fisher's three siblings who were surprised about not being invited to the event.

In her statement, Lourd said that she has seen and heard whatever her mother's siblings have said so far. She added:

"I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members."

She noted that because her mother's siblings attacked her publicly, she felt the need to respond to them publicly as well. Billie said that she didn't invite them to the ceremony and that they knew the reason behind it.

Billie Lourd revealed that her mother's siblings expressed their grief following Carrie's demise. However, they also reportedly started to use it for their benefit through interviews and selling books. Lourd stated that she learned the truth from the press and was unhappy that they never thought about the consequences of their actions.

She added that only a few people close to Fisher knew the truth about her "complicated relationship" with her siblings and family. Billie Lourd said that she understood that the people had the right to do what they wanted, their actions were "very hurtful" to her in the most difficult time of her life.

Carrie Fisher's daughter also said that she has constantly chosen to deal with Fisher's loss in a "much different way."

Billie further stated that she did not have any feud or relationship with her mother's siblings. She also said that she had decided to end something that had nothing to do with her life or her children. Billie concluded by stating that everyone at Disney and Lucasfilm loved Carrie Fisher and contributed to making the Hollywood Walk of Fame possible.

Carrie Fisher and her three siblings

Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Billie Lourd at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher gained recognition over the years for her flawless performances on screen. Her sudden death in 2016 was considered to be a huge loss for the entire entertainment industry. She was born to Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher on October 21, 1956. Her parents also had another child, a son named Todd Fisher.

After Debbie and Eddie separated in 1959, Eddie tied the knot with Connie Stevens and the duo became the parents of two daughters – Tricia Leigh and Joely Fisher.

1) Todd Fisher

Born on February 24, 1958, Todd Fisher has also been a part of the entertainment industry. He has appeared in a few television films that include Debbie Reynolds and the Sound of Children and These Old Broads. He also directed a TV show titled Movie Memories with Debbie Reynolds in 1991.

2) Joely Fisher

Joely Fisher was born on October 29, 1967, and she has pursued a successful career as an actress and singer. She has played important roles in TV shows like Ellen, Baby Bob, Wild Card, Station 19, 9-1-1, How I Met Your Father, and more. She has also appeared in two musicals – Grease and Cabaret.

3) Tricia Leigh Fisher

Tricia Leigh Fisher has appeared in different films that include Stick, Hollywood Chaos, Arizona Dream, Saving Grace B. Jones, and more. She played the role of Denise in eight episodes of the Fox sitcom, 'Til Death and has portrayed minor roles in TV shows like Our House, Growing Pains, Ellen, These Old Broads, and more.

Siblings of Carrie Fisher react to not being invited to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two days before the event on May 2, 2023, Todd Fisher responded to not being invited to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He said that he was shocked and heartbroken, and claimed that this was intentional.

Joely and Tricia also shared a joint statement on Instagram by posting a few pictures with Carrie Fisher. They wrote that for some bizarre and misguided reason, their niece has decided not to invite them to the event.

The sisters concluded by thanking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for honoring their sister.

As mentioned earlier, Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

