Who was Carleton Carpenter? Debbie Reynolds' co-star of 'Aba Daba Honeymoon' fame dies aged 95

Well-known actor Carleton Carpenter passed away on January 31, aged 95. He died due to his declining health in Warwick, New York.

Carleton’s death was confirmed by his spokesperson Kevin McAnarney. His good looks were a reason that made him perfect as a supporting actor opposite actresses like Debbie Reynolds, Judy Garland, and others.

He leaves no known survivors, but a memorial will be announced later. Carleton had been active in the entertainment industry since 1944.

Matthew Rettenmund @mattrett RIP Carleton Carpenter. I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing him. He was more than just Debbie Reynolds's duet partner on "Aba Daba Honeymoon" — but just that credit alone was !!! bit.ly/3L1Owb9 RIP Carleton Carpenter. I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing him. He was more than just Debbie Reynolds's duet partner on "Aba Daba Honeymoon" — but just that credit alone was !!! bit.ly/3L1Owb9 https://t.co/n0Cxg76ynz

Journey of Carleton Carpenter as an actor

Born on July 10, 1926, as Carleton Upham Carpenter Jr, he initially served as a Seabee in the US Navy during World War II, helping build the airstrip from which the Enola Gay took off its flight to bomb Hiroshima.

By the time of the atomic bombing in 1945, he began his career on Broadway by playing a role in a 1944 production of Bright Boy by David Merrick. This was followed by his appearances in Three to Make Ready, John Murray Anderson’s Almanac, and Hotel Paradiso.

Film and television

Carleton Carpenter and Jan Sterling in Sky Full of Moon (Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer/Getty Images)

Carleton Carpenter appeared on the television game show Campus Hoopla and entered Hollywood in 1949 with the help of independent producer Louis de Rochemont.

He played the role of Andy in Rochemont’s film Lost Boundaries. Despite being controversial, the film won the 1949 Cannes Film Festival award for Best Screenplay.

Rochemont offered Carpenter a role in another film, The Whistle at Eaton Falls, in 1951. He was then signed by Metro Goldwyn Mayer in 1950, after which he appeared in eight films released under the production company.

However, he received his biggest break with the 1950 musical film biography Three Little Words and the romantic musical Two Weeks with Love. Both films were successful at the box office.

Carleton Carpenter left films in 1953 to work on stage, television, and radio. He made his television debut in an episode of the anthology series, The Millionaire, in 1959. He appeared alongside Ann Sothern in the 1954 television production of Lady in the Dark.

The Bennington, Vermont native then played the role of Peter Brent in an episode of the legal drama Perry Mason. He returned to appear in films in 1959 and was seen in the World War II submarine film drama Up Periscope.

Carpenter then appeared in two independent films, Cauliflower Cupids and Some of My Best Friends Are… He also appeared on stage, and the most popular ones among them include Hello, Dolly!, Dylan, Crazy For You, and more.

Songwriting and script writing

Carleton Carpenter composed and sang Christmas Eve, Cabin in the Woods, and Ev’ry Other Day from his film, The Whistle at Eaton Falls. He then wrote and composed the song Can We Forget in 1943 and wrote the musical Northern Boulevard.

He also wrote stage material for actresses like Marlene Dietrich, Hermione Gingold, and Debbie Reynolds, alongside scripts for films and television.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Fearless Fagan star was a mystery novelist during the 1970s and 1980s, writing books like The Peabody Experience, Deadhead, Cat Got Your Tongue? and more. His memoir, The Absolute Joy of Work, was published in 2016.

Edited by Ravi Iyer