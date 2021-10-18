Video of Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial sparks severe backlash online

NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II’s younger brother Jackson Mahomes upset fans after dancing on the memorial logo of the late Sean Taylor at FedEx Field, Washington. The 21-year-old, who is well-known on TikTok, received immense backlash online for his actions.
Following that, Jackson Mahomes went on to apologize on Twitter after filming a video on the field where the Washington Football Team had honored Taylor. Sean Taylor died at the age of 24 after being shot during a robbery attempt at his Florida home in November 2007.
The late athlete’s family attended the event at FedEx field, for an on-field ceremony that was organized to honor the two-time Pro Bowler. The WFT also named a road heading towards the stadium after Taylor.
Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on memorial logo
The younger Mahomes sibling currently holds over 95k followers on his verified TikTok channel. His handle reads @jacksonmahomes.
Mahomes was pictured standing on the No.21 logo which was separated by a white rope. He was seen along with Brittany Matthews, his brother’s fiancée. Matthews also retweeted Jackson Mahomes’ apology.
Jackson Mahomes was seen alongside his peers standing on the No. 21 logo. The group included Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.
Reacting to Mahomes' latest controversy, many netizens urged NFL to ban Jackson Mahomes from all football stadiums. Some of the Tweets read:
Mahomes had made headlines in September as well after dumping water on a Ravens fan at a Chiefs game. He had received immense backlash for his actions, prompting the Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas, to tweet:
“Leave Jackson Mahomes alone.”
As the younger Mahomes brother receives flack online, WFT remains in the midst of an email scandal. An NFL investigation into workplace culture had concluded that the team was responsible for sending several racist and homophobic messages. Jon Gruden was one of the many deemed guilty.