×
Create
Notifications

Video of Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial sparks severe backlash online

Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor&#039;s memorial logo after receiving backlash (Image via Getty Images and Instagram/ jacksonmahomes)
Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial logo after receiving backlash (Image via Getty Images and Instagram/ jacksonmahomes)
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 18, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Feature

NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II’s younger brother Jackson Mahomes upset fans after dancing on the memorial logo of the late Sean Taylor at FedEx Field, Washington. The 21-year-old, who is well-known on TikTok, received immense backlash online for his actions.

Following that, Jackson Mahomes went on to apologize on Twitter after filming a video on the field where the Washington Football Team had honored Taylor. Sean Taylor died at the age of 24 after being shot during a robbery attempt at his Florida home in November 2007.

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo https://t.co/PI5pzwS8c8

The late athlete’s family attended the event at FedEx field, for an on-field ceremony that was organized to honor the two-time Pro Bowler. The WFT also named a road heading towards the stadium after Taylor.

Jackson Mahomes apologizes for dancing on memorial logo

The younger Mahomes sibling currently holds over 95k followers on his verified TikTok channel. His handle reads @jacksonmahomes.

Mahomes was pictured standing on the No.21 logo which was separated by a white rope. He was seen along with Brittany Matthews, his brother’s fiancée. Matthews also retweeted Jackson Mahomes’ apology.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

Jackson Mahomes was seen alongside his peers standing on the No. 21 logo. The group included Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

Reacting to Mahomes' latest controversy, many netizens urged NFL to ban Jackson Mahomes from all football stadiums. Some of the Tweets read:

@jacksonmahomes @NFL banned this man from every game never disrespect Sean Taylor
Jackson Mahomes really danced on Sean Taylor’s memorial? @NFL I think he needs a permanent ban from all stadiums
The WFT organization so trash bruh. I grew up watching Sean Taylor play just to see his Jersey retirement ceremony be half assed and disrespected. Not to mention Jackson Mahomes goofy ass dancing on his number 🤦‍♂️#SellTheTeam Dan Snyder’s a god damn clown.
Everyone Keeps Saying Leave @jacksonmahomes Alone. He Shouldnt Have Been Dancing On Sean Taylor’s NumberWhat If Somebody Danced On Your Dead Kids Grave? & To The Mayor Of Kansas City Go To HellWhat If Somebody Killed Your Wife & Kids & Danced Over There Dead Bodies.
if you are defending Jackson Mahomes over dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial please block me. mf said “i didn’t know” yet had to jump over chains to get to that spot to film the tiktok
I am a huge Sean Taylor fan. Jackson mahomes doing a stupid TikTok dance on his number memorial is so stupid an inconsiderate. While Taylor’s family was in attendance for his number to be retired.
@jacksonmahomes Your a disgusting human doing a tik Toks on Sean Taylor number. Juju wasn’t allowed to do his tik Toks this season, what makes you think you can?
I hope the @NFL is going to ban @jacksonmahomes from ALL stadiums in reaction to him dancing in a roped off area that was dedicated to Sean Taylor’s life on a day when Sean’s family was watching. No apology can mend this for me nor should it mend to anyone else.
@jacksonmahomes u a bum for dancing on the GREAT Sean taylor memorial💯

Mahomes had made headlines in September as well after dumping water on a Ravens fan at a Chiefs game. He had received immense backlash for his actions, prompting the Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas, to tweet:

Also Read

“Leave Jackson Mahomes alone.”

As the younger Mahomes brother receives flack online, WFT remains in the midst of an email scandal. An NFL investigation into workplace culture had concluded that the team was responsible for sending several racist and homophobic messages. Jon Gruden was one of the many deemed guilty.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी