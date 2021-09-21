Who is Patrick Mahomes' brother? Jackson Mahomes dumps water on heckling Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is one of the most well-known players in the NFL today. His fiancee Brittany Matthews is also a well-known name, especially because of her business endeavors and Twitter rants when Mahomes is playing.

Patrick Mahomes has a brother, Jackson, who was relatively unknown. He became a trending topic on social media on Sunday night, though.

Jackson Mahomes attended Sunday night's game when the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to the Baltimore Ravens in one of the best games of the 2021 season. Jackson was seated up near the box suites and was heckled by a fan of the Baltimore Ravens from a level below him, as seen in the video below.

The heckling fan was recording Jackson, who was standing above him and talking to his companion, giving scant attention to the fan. The exact words are not audible in the video. Mahomes was either annoyed by what was said, or he took the opportunity to take a jab at the Baltimore Ravens fanbase after their team beat the Chiefs 36-35, and get some 'free publicity'.

Jackson Mahomes opened a water bottle and dumped it over the railing and onto the heckling fan. It could have turned ugly, but fortunately the fan saw the humor in it. He turned the camera on himself and showed a smile as he continued to heckle Patrick Mahomes' younger brother while walking away.

This Baltimore fan would now have a story to tell for years to come that he had a bottle of water dumped on him by Patrick Mahomes' brother. Jackson responded on Twitter with a quote that he was thirsty.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes has created quite a social media platform for himself, partly thanks to his brother Patrick Mahomes' popularity. Nevertheless, Jackson already has nearly a million TikTok followers. He also has had a video of himself dancing at the game get over 1.5 million views.

The younger Mahomes is an internet celebrity with a lifestyle Instagram account. He was a basketball star in high school. His net worth is around $10 million, and he has appeared in commercials with his brother and has endorsement deals for his social media pages.

