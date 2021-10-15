Sean Taylor jersey retirement: Why are the Washington Football Team doing it?

For some, the name Sean Taylor may have no significance other than being what it is: a name. But in football circles, the name Sean Taylor brings up memories of one of the most talented defensive players to ever grace an NFL football field.

Drafted by the Washington Football Team out of the University of Miami in the 2004 NFL Draft, Taylor was a free safety of the highest caliber. With the speed of a cornerback, the size of a safety, and the football acumen of greats such as Ronnie Lott and Ed Reed, Taylor was seen as the next generation of what an athlete should look and play like.

Taylor played with the Washington Football Team from the time he was drafted until his untimely death on November 27, 2007. Despite only playing four seasons with the Washington Football Team, the team is preparing to retire his jersey in a ceremony prior to the upcoming Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington Football Team @WashingtonNFL There will never be another 21 💛On Sunday, we will officially retire Sean Taylor's number There will never be another 21 💛On Sunday, we will officially retire Sean Taylor's number

Why is the Washington Football Team retiring Sean Taylor’s jersey?

The Washington Football Team made it official and informed the public that they will indeed make Sean Taylor the third person in the history of the franchise to have their number retired. With Taylor having his number retired, it’s obvious that the Washington Football Team feels it is appropriate as Taylor’s contributions to the team were immense, but even more importantly, his impact on the league has grown as each year passes since his death.

He was loved and appreciated by many. Even though he passed back in 2007, he is still remembered even on his birthday, April 1.

NFL @NFL The great Sean Taylor would have turned 38 years old today. 🙏 The great Sean Taylor would have turned 38 years old today. 🙏 https://t.co/ZlVlv7fEeu

Jason Wright, the current President of the Washington Football Team, had this to say about Sean Taylor:

“I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model. The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways.”

How did Sean Taylor die?

On November 26, 2007, Sean Taylor was at his home when intruders entered attempting to burglarize his home. One of the suspects later revealed that Taylor was attempting to defend his home as he met the intruders in a bedroom with a machete.

Also Read

It was then that Taylor was shot in the upper leg, suffering excessive blood loss through a severed femoral artery. This led to the death of Sean Taylor the next day on November 27, 2007.

For NFL safeties such as John Johnson, Jordan Fuller and many others, Taylor was their idol and they strive to be at least a fraction of what Sean Taylor was on the field. The Washington Football Team got this call right to retire the jersey of #21 – free safety Sean Taylor.

Edited by Samuel Green