Has any other team been implicated in WFT email scandal?

The WFT email scandal has engulfed a lot of people and shows no signs of abating. Jon Gruden had to leave his post with the Las Vegas Raiders after appalling emails from the past were made public with a littany of racist, misogynistic and homophobic conversations.

Bruce Allen, the former senior executive of the Washington Football Team, also got caught in the web of the WFT email scandal. Senior NFL figures like Jeff Pash were shown in the WFT email scandal to be comfortable with the team's senior management and having chats with racial overtones.

Now the question on everyone's mind is: have seen what is there to see or if the WFT email scandal still has some bows in its quiver that will affect other teams, like it did in the case of Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders? The NFL has dampened any such speculation.

NFL apparently absolves all other teams and their personnel of culpability in the WFT email scandal

The NFL has not yet released a formal report on the WFT email scandal, but a source familiar with the situation, who has perused the documents, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person said that the NFL

"... did not identify other areas and other individuals it has to contact at club leadership or league leadership levels."

The source also spoke specifically about the hurtful nature of Jon Gruden's emails and that:

"The NFL did not identify any problems anywhere near what you saw with Jon Gruden."

It, however, begs the question of what else was there in the other 650,000 emails uncovered as part of the WFT email scandal? If no one came near the level of hate Jon Gruden showed, does that mean that there was no phobia at a lower scale?

Such sentiments were also echoed by DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA's Executive Director, who was the target of initial racist comments by Jon Gruden that were leaked.

DeMaurice Smith @demauricesmith Our players deserve a full accounting of any other NFL misconduct, which is why we once again call for the league to release all of the emails from the Washington investigation. Any evidence or knowledge that this has been suppressed must be brought to light. Our players deserve a full accounting of any other NFL misconduct, which is why we once again call for the league to release all of the emails from the Washington investigation. Any evidence or knowledge that this has been suppressed must be brought to light.

The NFL has pushed back against this demand by saying that all the cooperation it sought from those during the investigation was obtained under the clause that all such matters would remain confidential.

While there is a sound legal reasoning following that, the NFL also has the responsibility of exposing additional misconduct, such as racism, sexism and homophobia, if they have been identified extraneously as part of the investigation.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk NFL claims that the WFT email trove has nothing else that compels Jon Gruden-style action. So why not release them all, so that we can confirm it? wp.me/pbBqYq-c3Xt NFL claims that the WFT email trove has nothing else that compels Jon Gruden-style action. So why not release them all, so that we can confirm it? wp.me/pbBqYq-c3Xt

If the NFL is really insistent that the WFT email scandal has no more skeletons, then it should not hesitate to open the closet for all to see.

