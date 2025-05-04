Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig defends Blake Lively against online outrage amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

As Blake Lively faces mounting public scrutiny over her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, director Paul Feig recently stepped forward to defend the actress against what he calls "boring" outrage and internet misconceptions. In an interview with Esquire published on April 30, 2025, Feig, who helmed the newly released Another Simple Favor, praised Lively as "an amazing collaborator."

Paul Feig further criticized the online backlash she's received amid the escalating legal drama and said:

"Every star I've worked with works this way. The idea that a star just shows up and you go 'Here's the script' – please point me to one movie star who works that way."

Paul Feig added:

"Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days. When it's towards something meaningful, that's great. But people get outraged at everything. It's like, this is what you’re angry about? There's other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place."

Paul Feig's comments come as Blake Lively continues to promote Another Simple Favor, the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film reunites Lively with co-star Anna Kendrick. However, it has been overshadowed by the actress's legal feud with Baldoni, her co-star and director in It Ends With Us, as reported by Rolling Stone India.

Paul Feig's Another Simple Favor comes amid Lively vs Baldoni feud

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging s*xual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign after she reported workplace safety concerns. The lawsuit claims that Baldoni made inappropriate comments, including discussing his past pornography addiction and making lewd remarks about cast and crew members.

Blake Lively also accused Justin Baldoni of criticizing her weight and entering her makeup trailer uninvited while she was undressed.

Justin Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit in January 2025 against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, alleging defamation, civil extortion, and invasion of privacy. His lawsuit claims that Lively attempted to hijack control of It Ends With Us and orchestrated a smear campaign against him, as reported by People.

The legal battle has drawn significant public attention, with both parties receiving support and criticism. On December 21, 2024, Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel It Ends With Us, shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself hugging Lively at a film screening. In the caption, she wrote:

"@Blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Blake Lively gave her first TV interview since the legal battle to Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 1, 2025, where she shared about the intense emotional pressure she faced.

Lively counted her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her children as her source of power throughout this period. The actress said:

"It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year, and they're just my lifeline. No matter what day I’m having, I have to be Disneyland for them [her children]."

The trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

Another Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

