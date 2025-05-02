Another Simple Favor ending explained: Who killed Dante? 

Another Simple Favor reunites the friends-turned-enemies Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson/Hope McLanden (Blake Lively) as the latter is set to marry in Capri, Italy. The film involves a series of comic and tragic elements that decide the fates of the two characters.

In the film, while Stephanie is addressing a group of parents and fans about her book on her experiences with Emily, the latter returns from prison and announces her wedding at the gathering. She further asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the film Another Simple Favor. Reader's discretion is advised.

As Stephanie goes to Italy to see what happens at Emily's nuptials with Italian mafia Dante Versano (Michele Morrone), things take a mysterious turn as the groom gets mysteriously killed at the wedding, along with Sean (Henry Golding).

It is revealed in Another Simple Favor that Dante and Sean were killed by Emily's evil aunt Linda (Allison Janney) and one of her triplet sisters, Charity, who is assumed to be dead during her birth. Aunt Linda takes away Charity at birth and returns with her to sabotage Emily's wedding, replacing Charity in her place and gaining power over the mafia wealth.

The killing of Dante in Another Simple Favor

Michele Morrone as Dante Versano in Another Simple Favor (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

As Stephanie reaches Capri for Emily's wedding, she is introduced to Dante Versano, a rich Italian mafia businessman. Many remain unhappy with this marriage, adding further complications to the wedding. Stephanie keeps observing it all, trying to understand why Emily brought her to the wedding.

When Emily and Stephanie were enjoying a private bachelorette party a night before the wedding, Emily's ex-husband, Sean, was drugged by a mystery killer, finally succumbing to death. The killing seems odd and ominous to Stephanie, who is later shunned by the Italian police officer for overthinking a 'mere accident.'

Stephanie also meets an FBI agent named Irene in Capri, who is sent to keep an eye on Aunt Linda. This raises suspicion in her mind regarding Emily and Linda's real intentions. She also finds Dante and Matteo Bartolo (Lorenzo de Moor), from the rival Bartolo mafias, caught up in a heated argument on the same day.

Further in Another Simple Favor, as Emily and Dante tied the knot, celebrations began in full swing for the couple. As the guests enjoyed the afterparty, Stephanie observed some mysterious conversations between Aunt Linda and Emily in one corner and Matteo and his men in another.

Dante leaves for a moment, and Stephanie finds all of them missing from the scene as well. When she follows Dante, she sees him getting shot and caught in a barn set ablaze. Dante thus gets murdered at his wedding in Another Simple Favor.

Stephanie is suspected of the murder of Dante in Another Simple Favor

Stephanie witnesses Dante's murder in Another Simple Favor (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

Stephanie, on witnessing the killing of Dante, rushes to inform everyone at the wedding. As Dante's mother grows desolate and tries to find the real culprit, she grows suspicious of Stephanie, as she was allegedly the only one who saw it happen, without noticing who the killer was.

Stephanie gets house-arrested, not knowing what to do next. This brings more challenges to her plate. In a series of events, Stephanie finds that Charity had replaced Emily at the wedding. She also learns from Emily's mother about Aunt Linda and Charity's past. Stephanie escapes from the house, only to be caught again by Dante's mother.

Aunt Linda and Charity are the real killers in Another Simple Favor

Allison Janney as Aunt Linda in Another Simple Favor (Image via Instagram/@paulfeig)

At this point, Emily comes and rescues Stephanie. As they escape, Emily tells her the whole story behind the incidents. She tells her about Aunt Linda's evil intentions of extorting money from Dante and Emily, later killing the groom with the threat of revealing his romantic relationship with Matteo.

When the plan fails, Linda asks Charity to sedate Emily and take her place as the bride. Charity also kills Sean the same night. Linda plans that by killing Dante and taking Emily's position, she would be able to place Charity as a strong leader of the mafia group and gain more money.

Emily further reveals that Charity had romantic feelings for her, despite being her sister, and agreed to Linda's plan only so she could stay with Emily forever.

What happens at the end of Another Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Another Simple Favor (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

When the duo tries to plan the escape after taking Emily's son, Nicky (Ian Ho), they find that Charity started a live video from Stephanie's channel, acting as Emily and indirectly asking the lead characters to come and rescue the boy.

They reach the location and find Charity and Aunt Linda holding Nicky at gunpoint. Linda confesses to all her evil plans, further stating that she will put an end to Nicky, Stephanie, and Emily's lives there.

In a scuffle, the duo manages to pull Nicky out of Aunt Linda's hold. Stephanie plays with Charity's soft corner for Emily, manipulating her against Linda. Charity eventually pushes Linda off the cliff to stay with Emily.

Emily outsmarted her, sending Charity on her behalf to the prison for all the murder accusations. Stephanie safely returns home, and Emily asks 'another simple favor' from her to take care of her son.

At the end of Another Simple Favor, Dante's mother meets Emily, agreeing that she had realized who the real criminals behind her son's death were. She then asks Emily to do 'a simple favor' for her, which is not disclosed to the audience. This hints at a possible release of another part of the film in the future.

Discover the mysterious case of Dante's death and Stephanie and Emily's adventure in Another Simple Favour, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

