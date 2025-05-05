Journalist Kjersti Flaa slams Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor, says watching it is like throwing “two hours of life” into “garbage”

On May 4, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared her insights on actress Blake Lively's latest film, Another Simple Favor, amid her ongoing legal feud with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Released on May 1, 2025, the film shot to the number 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video in just two days.

However, Kjersti Flaa showed skepticism towards the milestone's significance, suggesting its success could be due to the lack of big movies streaming on the platform.

Flaa further urged viewers to skip the movie, commenting:

"I have watched it, and you really don't have to unless you want to throw away two hours of your life on garbage."

Referring to an article from The Huff Post titled Another Simple Favor Is Another Terrible, Useless Sequel, Kjersti agreed with the criticism. She said that the acting was "theatrical", there was "no real dialogue," and that the plot twist at the end was "dumb."

She further critiqued the plot twist involving Emily Nelson, Blake Lively's character, and the sudden appearance of Charity, Emily's triplet, in Another Simple Favor.

Flaa pointed out the absurdity of both characters having a mole in the same spot, asking, "Have you ever met twins that have the same mole on their face?"

Kjersti Flaa slams director Paul Feig for calling the outrage against Blake Lively "boring"

Paul Feig, Laura Fischer, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding attend the Another Simple Favour photocall (Image via Getty)

On April 30, 2025, Paul Feig, the director of the 2018 film A Simple Favor and its sequel Another Simple Favor, publicly supported Blake Lively amid her ongoing legal feud with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

In an interview with Esquire, Feig praised Lively as "an amazing collaborator," and called out internet critiques for lacking a deep understanding of the situation, adding, "I love working with Blake — she’s just the best."

However, Kjersti Flaa denied Feig's narrative of Blake Lively and called him out for ignoring the allegations against her, simply because he enjoys working with her.

Flaa also referenced a 2016 interview with Blake Lively, in which she felt the actress was rude towards her, adding that the experience "made me want to quit my job."

"Paul Fig she's not just the best, she made my day miserable as I said in my interview with her. She made me want to quit my job, and I've spoken to so many people who would say the same thing that actually did quit their jobs and never want to work with her again. She made so many people cry," Flaa remarked.

During the 2016 interview, Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy, commenting, "Congratulations on your little bump."

Lively, who was expecting Inez Reynolds at the time, sarcastically replied, "Congratulations on your little bump."

Reflecting on this comment, Flaa told the Daily Mail in August 2024 that Lively's comment was "like a bullet" to her because she "wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant."

In the same interview with Esquire, Paul Feig further criticized the wave of internet outrage, seemingly pointing towards the It Ends With Us dispute.

"Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days. When it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place," Paul Feig said.

Flaa, however, speculated that Feig didn't consider the allegations against Blake Lively a "big deal", adding,

"I don't even think that he probably didn't read his lawsuit, and he's got his blinders on because he doesn't want to know. He's like 'Yeah, I think she's the best.'"

Paul Feig's support stems from events that began on December 20, 2024, when the Gossip Girl alum filed a legal suit against Justin Baldoni and others involved with the 2024 film It Ends With Us for s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to destroy her reputation.

The next day, after the lawsuit was filed, The New York Times published an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article included screenshots of text exchanges between Justin Baldoni and his team. The messages suggested that Baldoni was plotting against Lively to "bury" her reputation.

In response, on January 16, 2025, the Jane the Virgin actor filed a $400 million lawsuit against Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for civil extortion and defamation.

Additionally, he also filed a separate $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times on December 31, 2024, for cherry-picking information and presenting out-of-context messages.

