What did Blake Lively seemingly say about Justin Baldoni's legal saga to Seth Meyers? Andy Signore compares interview with that of Harvey Weinstein

Podcaster Andy Signore recently compared Blake Lively’s interview with Seth Meyers on the May 1 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers with the interview of reported s*xual abuser Harvey Weinstein. In a May 3 YouTube video, uploaded on Popcorned Planet, Signore could be heard addressing the same, and saying

“Harvey Weinstein showing up on a late night show after the accusations and everyone just applauding him.. You know these women are just it's tough it's been tough but you can't believe everything you hear..”

He continued:

“You know that's what it's feeling like because there's more evidence and stuff that's painting the picture that Blake Lively is not being honest… And also what are you afraid of and what did he actually do.. I wish these are the questions that Seth Myers would have asked..”

For the unversed, Weinstein was accused of s*xual assault by dozens of women. Since the initial stories broke in 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of s*xual harassment, assault, or r*pe.

In the meantime, Blake Lively mentioned her legal struggle with Justin Baldoni in passing during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, stating that she had "the highest highs and lowest lows" during the "intense year."

She said:

“This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences.”

Blake Lively talked about the highs and lows of the Justin Baldoni legal issue with Seth Meyers

On Thursday, Blake Lively opened up about her continuing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. In her first public interview since accusing her director and co-star of s*xual harassment on It Ends With Us in December, she told host Seth Meyers that she had a very stressful year.

During the same interview on May 1, Blake Lively told the Late Night host that the ongoing cases have caused her the most stress she has ever known, but she cannot discuss them in detail. Seth urged the actor to explain as much as she was legally allowed to.

She also discussed the fear that reportedly prevents many women from speaking up, particularly when harassment is involved. Her remarks seemed to be a reference to the ongoing judicial procedures, even though she did not specifically name Baldoni.

Blake Lively went on to discuss her belief that women are frequently kept silent in circumstances of s*xual harassment and worse:

"I see so many women around, afraid to speak — especially right now — afraid to share their experiences. And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent.. It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls… It’s a pretty simple thing..”

Nevertheless, Blake Lively is fully aware that she is in a better position than the majority of women in comparable circumstances. She went on to explain:

"But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So, I feel fortunate that I’ve been able to…”

On the other hand, before the appearance on the Late Night show, whose name hasn't been revealed, Harvey Weinstein was accused of s*xual assault and r*pe.

A list of more than 100 claimed cases of s*xual abuse by Weinstein was made public in November 2017 by a group of the purported victims, led by the Italian actress Asia Argento. The list includes 18 alleged cases of r*pe and covers incidents from 1980 to 2015.

In the meantime, Blake Lively is currently working on promoting her recent movie, Another Simple Favour.

