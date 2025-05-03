Where to watch Another Simple Favor? Zack Peter claims Blake Lively took a dig at Justin Baldoni and attorney Bryan Freedman in the film

Blake Lively has been under the spotlight due to her ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Podcaster Zack Peter has further intensified the buzz around this controversy by recently alleging that Lively took a dig at Baldoni, and his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in her new film, Another Simple Favor.

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starrer Another Simple Favor hit Amazon Prime Video on May 1. The sequel to the 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor reunites Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) for the latter's marriage to her old friend in Italy.

The movie reviewer and podcast host, Zack Peter, has suggested in the May 2 episode of his show, No Filter with Zack Peter, that Lively has taken a dig at Justin Baldoni and his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in the film.

Zack played a clip from the movie, where Emily (played by Blake) can be heard saying, "Have to sue you into oblivion." Zack drew a parallel between this and a similar phrase used by Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a January 2025 interview with Megyn Kelly.

"Brian Freedman was famously on the Megan Kelly show where he said that they were going to sue Blake Lively into oblivion.' And here it is," Zack said.

The podcast host further pointed out that when Blake's character says "into oblivion," her back faces the camera. This, according to Peter, is a part later added in the movie just to take a dig at Justin Baldoni and his lawyer.

"So, this is said when her back is turned, which tells us it wasn't in the original script and that this was a voiceover add-on. It's usually when an actor is this far away from the camera, they have to do voiceovers. So I'm pretty sure 'sue you into oblivion' was something that...Blake Lively or somebody thought would be a cute little thing," Zack said in his show.

He further drew comparisons between Blake's fashion choices for this movie and It Ends With Us. Later in the show, he further talked about different aspects of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. However, he admired her work by saying that it was one of his "favorite Blake Lively performances."

Blake Lively mentions going through "highs and lows" on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Blake Lively showed up on Late Night with Seth Meyers, opening up about her "highs and lows" of this year without saying anything explicitly. The comments of the latest show have been turned off as Lively has been receiving criticism from many netizens who are calling her claims fake.

Here is a timeline of this lawsuit as per the March 21 report of abcNews.

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against Justin Baldoni for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and s*xual harassment during the shoot of It Ends With Us.

On December 31, Baldoni filed a case against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy, as the media house had published an article on Lively's complaint.

Lively filed a federal lawsuit in New York against Justin Baldoni and others on December 31.

Baldoni responded on January 16 by filing a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her spouse Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloan.

The trial date for this matter was announced by the judge on January 27, and it has been scheduled for March 9, 2026.

