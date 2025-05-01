"Surprised that didn't turn into a harassment claim": Zack Peter reacts to reports of Justin Baldoni refusing to kiss Blake Lively because of herpes

Podcast host Zack Peter recently reacted to rumors of Justin Baldoni allegedly refusing to kiss Blake Lively while shooting It Ends with Us because she reportedly had herpes.

During a YouTube blog, which was uploaded on May 1, Peter said:

“Oh my god.. Could you imagine if that story were true about Justin Baldon not wanting to kiss Blake Lively because she has herpes? I'm surprised that didn't turn into a harassment claim of shaming because remember he asked about her weight and suddenly that became fat shaming..”

For context, following Lively’s s*xual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us filed a counter-lawsuit, claiming that he was "berated" by Ryan Reynolds for allegedly "fat-shaming" Lively. In the lawsuit, the actor said the altercation happened at the couple's apartment in New York City.

According to the lawsuit, before filming a scene in which he was supposed to pick up the Gossip Girl star, Baldoni allegedly enquired about her weight.

Zack Peter again talked about Blake Lively in his recent video

During the same YouTube video, further talking about Justin Baldoni reportedly refusing to kiss Lively, Zack Peter continued:

“Anyone who gives it a try will love fact checking all on their own and drawing their own conclusions.. They didn't see it at first.. Herpes one and herpes 2 If you kiss someone that has a fever blister you can get a fever blister so don't kiss them..”

As per the World Health Organisation, the herpes simplex virus (HSV) is the source of herpes, which is a viral infection that frequently presents as excruciating blisters or ulcers. Skin-to-skin contact, especially during s*xual activities, can spread it. There are two primary varieties: HSV-1, which frequently results in cold sores or oral herpes, and HSV-2, which typically results in genital herpes.

Meanwhile, Zack went on to talk about Lively's absence from Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday celebration. For the unphased, Blake Lively was reportedly absent from Hadid's birthday celebration on April 30 at New York City's Le Chalet. Among the celebrities that attended the party were Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Anne Hathaway, Emily Ratajkowski, Will Arnett, and Taylor Swift.

Talking about it, Zack said:

“So it seems Gigi Hadid wants nothing left to do with Blake Lively which makes sense right and I'm sure Taylor Swift wants nothing. Do you think Taylor Swift's the head of the bossy and she's just like "Listen we have to cut out Blake”..”

The video came two days after Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, unfollowed Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. Notably, according to People's April 29 report, Swift was "really hurt" when her name was dragged into the legal battle between Blake and Reynolds.

According to the same source, Ryan is still following Travis even after Travis unfollowed him. Blake continues to follow Taylor even though she does not follow Travis. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift follows no one on Instagram.

Blake Lively is currently working on promoting her recent movie, Another Simple Favor.

