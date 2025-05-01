Melanie King claims Blake Lively wanted to "bust Justin Baldoni’s balls with no teeth" amid rumors of her trying to start "an affair" with Baldoni

Melanie King recently posted a tweet, alleging that Blake Lively wanted to "bust Baldoni's balls" in the past. The news comes after journalist Katie Paulson made certain claims in an Instagram post last month, opening up on why the Green Lantern star’s friendship with singer Taylor Swift started facing troubles after the actress filed a lawsuit against Justin.
Melanie shared a lengthy statement through her account on X on May 1, 2025, where she added a screenshot of a news piece by The List, speaking about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship. King wrote in her post:
“I think Ryan Reynolds created the Nicepool character in Deadpool because his wife Blake Lively wanted “bust Justin Baldoni’s balls with no teeth”.”
Katie claimed in her Instagram video that she had some information on the reasons that allegedly led to the breakup of Taylor and Blake’s friendship. Paulson alleged it had something to do with Brittany Mahomes, the founding co-owner of the football team Kansas City Current.
Katie claimed that Brittany once went on a trip on a private plane with a few more girls to celebrate a birthday party. Katie’s video statement included more details she obtained from an unknown source on what reportedly happened inside the plane, which was also organized by Brittany, and it reads:
“On the private jet Brittany said that Blake tried to have an affair with Justin but he wasn’t interested and shut it down. I think Taylor told Brittany. Or Blake told Brittany. Either way Taylor was in the know.”
Meanwhile, Melanie King included the alleged information from Katie Paulson’s source towards the end of the tweet and referred to Brittany Mahomes by writing:
“Now Brittany Mahomes could be deposed. I think Brittany is a loyal woman and is disgusted by how Blake was moving. It had to be Taylor Swift that told her.”
Insider opens up on the alleged issues between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
A report by People magazine on April 24, 2025, claimed that Swift reportedly began having problems with the Savages star when Taylor was also dragged into Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The outlet stated that Taylor’s name was added to a complaint filed against Taylor by Baldoni in January this year.
The legal documents claimed that Taylor Swift supported Blake Lively’s suggestion to rewrite It Ends with Us. Justin alleged in the complaint that Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift forced him to rewrite a sequence in the romantic drama film.
An insider for People magazine claimed that Swift was reportedly “hurt” when her name was added in Justin’s complaint, and that Blake was confident that she and Swift would sort out their issues at some point in the future. Apart from this, the source referred to Swift by saying:
“She’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.”
On the other hand, a source told People magazine in an interview that the former had no regret for filing a lawsuit against Baldoni. Notably, the Gossip Girl star made accusations of s*xual harassment against Justin and alleged that he launched a smear campaign against her in the case. The insider also stated:
“This wasn’t a decision made on a whim – it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be.”
Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s cases are scheduled for trial in March next year.