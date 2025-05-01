Melanie King claims Blake Lively wanted to "bust Justin Baldoni’s balls with no teeth" amid rumors of her trying to start "an affair" with Baldoni

Melanie King recently posted a tweet, alleging that Blake Lively wanted to "bust Baldoni's balls" in the past. The news comes after journalist Katie Paulson made certain claims in an Instagram post last month, opening up on why the Green Lantern star’s friendship with singer Taylor Swift started facing troubles after the actress filed a lawsuit against Justin.

Ad

Melanie shared a lengthy statement through her account on X on May 1, 2025, where she added a screenshot of a news piece by The List, speaking about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship. King wrote in her post:

“I think Ryan Reynolds created the Nicepool character in Deadpool because his wife Blake Lively wanted “bust Justin Baldoni’s balls with no teeth”.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Katie claimed in her Instagram video that she had some information on the reasons that allegedly led to the breakup of Taylor and Blake’s friendship. Paulson alleged it had something to do with Brittany Mahomes, the founding co-owner of the football team Kansas City Current.

Katie claimed that Brittany once went on a trip on a private plane with a few more girls to celebrate a birthday party. Katie’s video statement included more details she obtained from an unknown source on what reportedly happened inside the plane, which was also organized by Brittany, and it reads:

Ad

“On the private jet Brittany said that Blake tried to have an affair with Justin but he wasn’t interested and shut it down. I think Taylor told Brittany. Or Blake told Brittany. Either way Taylor was in the know.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Melanie King included the alleged information from Katie Paulson’s source towards the end of the tweet and referred to Brittany Mahomes by writing:

“Now Brittany Mahomes could be deposed. I think Brittany is a loyal woman and is disgusted by how Blake was moving. It had to be Taylor Swift that told her.”

Insider opens up on the alleged issues between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Blake and Taylor have shared a close friendship over the years (Image via Getty)

A report by People magazine on April 24, 2025, claimed that Swift reportedly began having problems with the Savages star when Taylor was also dragged into Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The outlet stated that Taylor’s name was added to a complaint filed against Taylor by Baldoni in January this year.

Ad

The legal documents claimed that Taylor Swift supported Blake Lively’s suggestion to rewrite It Ends with Us. Justin alleged in the complaint that Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift forced him to rewrite a sequence in the romantic drama film.

An insider for People magazine claimed that Swift was reportedly “hurt” when her name was added in Justin’s complaint, and that Blake was confident that she and Swift would sort out their issues at some point in the future. Apart from this, the source referred to Swift by saying:

Ad

“She’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, a source told People magazine in an interview that the former had no regret for filing a lawsuit against Baldoni. Notably, the Gossip Girl star made accusations of s*xual harassment against Justin and alleged that he launched a smear campaign against her in the case. The insider also stated:

“This wasn’t a decision made on a whim – it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s cases are scheduled for trial in March next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More