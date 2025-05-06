Perez Hilton calls it a "rare good decision" as Blake Lively skips Met Gala attended by Zendaya, Cardi B, Doechii, and others

Social media commentator Perez Hilton discussed Blake Lively’s absence from the annual fashion event, the Met Gala 2025, in his May 6 YouTube video. Referring to the Gossip Girl alum as a “self-appointed fashion icon,” Hilton remarked that amid her ongoing lawsuit and the surrounding controversies, skipping the Met Gala was one of the "rare" good decisions she had made recently.

"Self-appointed fashion icon Blake Lively was not at the Met Gala on Monday. One of the rare good decision she’s made lately," Perez Hilton said.

As reported by People on May 5, 2025, this year's Met Gala was held on Monday, May 5, in New York City. The theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Celebrities such as Zendaya, Cardi B, Doechii, Teyana Taylor, Sydney Sweeney, and many more attended the event.

The outlet further mentioned that Blake Lively was usually a staple at the Met Gala, having first attended in 2008. The 2022 Met Gala marked Lively’s 10th appearance at the annual fashion event, where she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

However, both Blake Lively and Ryan sat out the 2025 Met Gala due to their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. A People Magazine article dated March 21, 2025, cited an exclusive source confirming their decision.

"Blake and Ryan haven’t gone since 2022 when they were co-chairs, and they will not be in attendance this year," the source stated.

Perez Hilton discusses Blake Lively's fashion in Another Simple Favor, says she made a "sloppy" wardrobe "mistake"

From L to R, Blake Lively and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned YouTube video, Perez Hilton also weighed in on Blake Lively’s film Another Simple Favor, stating that the actress had a markedly “different experience” compared to her previous project, It Ends With Us. He then mentioned comments by Jessica Sharzer, who spoke about Lively’s creative involvement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 5, 2025.

Sharzer, who co-wrote the film Another Simple Favor alongside Laeta Kalogridis, spoke positively about working with Blake Lively. She highlighted the actress’s strong creative input, particularly in shaping the film’s visual aesthetic, especially her character's wardrobe.

"Blake had a massive say in the fashion, and I think she had a great collaboration with our amazing costume designer," Sharzer stated.

Referring to Sharzer's comment, Perez Hilton pointed out that while Lively’s involvement in the fashion aspects was evident, it did not prevent a noticeable oversight in the final cut. Referring to a moment that some viewers picked apart, he said that Blake made a “sloppy mistake."

“As I previously told you all, Blake plays triplets in the movie ...At another point, haters who watched to hate-watch noticed a very sloppy mistake," Perez Hilton remarked.

He then explained a specific scene in which Lively’s character—wearing a blue outfit—was seen sporting a certain pair of earrings. However, when the camera angle shifted, the earrings mysteriously changed, breaking the scene’s "continuity."

"In one scene, Blake and Blake is seen wearing this earring. She’s wearing the blue. That’s her and that’s also her. However, in that same scene when the camera pans to Blake in blue, (she's) wearing a completely different earring! The continuity person was not on their game that day," he said.

Despite the criticism, Hilton acknowledged the film’s commercial success, noting that it ranked first on Amazon Prime.

"And despite a lot of people saying they weren’t going to watch it, a lot of people did," Perez Hilton added.

Perez Hilton continues to run his YouTube channel, where he shares regular updates and insights about the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Blake Lively is busy with the promotional run of her latest release, Another Simple Favor, which premiered on Amazon Prime on May 1, 2025.

