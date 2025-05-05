What did Paul Feig say about "outrage" against Blake Lively? Kjersti Flaa slams Another Simple Favor director, claims Lively made her "day miserable"

Kjersti Flaa has been actively discussing multiple aspects of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle on her YouTube channel. In the most recent episode of her show, Flaawsome Talk, the entertainment journalist slammed the director of Another Simple Favor, Paul Feig, for extending his support to Lively.

Ad

Paul Feig has been supporting Blake Lively since the beginning of her legal drama with Justin Baldoni. He had previously expressed his support through posts on X, and he has now addressed the online hate Lively is receiving in an interview with Esquire published on April 30, calling outrage the "most boring emotion humans have."

“Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days – when it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There’s other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place,” Paul Feig said in the interview.

Ad

Trending

He said about Blake Lively:

"Blake is an amazing collaborator.....So when the gang on the internet get (up in arms) about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake – she’s just the best."

Ad

Kjersti Flaa, in the May 4 episode of Flaawsome Talk, reacted to Paul's stance on Blake Lively. In her response, Flaa said:

"Fig thinks. She is just the best. If you ask me, Paul Fig, she's not just the best. She made my day miserable. As I said in my interview with her, she made me want to quit my job. And I've spoken to so many people who would say the same thing that actually did quit their jobs and never want to work with her again. She made so many people cry."

Ad

In the episode, Kjersti Flaa reviewed Blake Lively's latest film, Another Simple Favor, calling the plot and twist "stupid." She also mentioned the actor's recent visit to Seth Meyers' show, for which Meyers and the show are facing a backlash from netizens.

Why is Kjersti Flaa so invested in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's litigation clash?

Ad

Kjersti Flaa interviewed with Blake Lively and Parker Posey in 2016 during the press junket for Café Society, which, as per the journalist, was a "nightmare" for her. She uploaded this interview in August 2024, in which Lively seemingly ignores the interviewer and goes on talking to Posey.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. This interview video resurfacing was cited as part of this alleged effort by Lively's legal team. However, Kjersti Flaa has denied her involvement with Baldoni.

Ad

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Flaa said:

“Of course, my video didn’t put [Blake Lively] in a good light, so I’m sure they were happy about that. But at no point did anyone contact me from his team or from [Blake’s] team. The thing is, she smeared herself in that video, and people reacted to it online. [The reason] for her becoming unpopular is because of her own behavior.”

Ad

Kjersti Flaa once again explained in her May 4 video why she remains committed to this issue, reiterating the reasons she has previously shared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More