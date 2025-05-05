When did Kjersti Flaa interview Blake Lively? Journalist reveals real reason why she is "invested" in Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Kjersti Flaa recently revealed why she was "invested" in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On May 4, 2025, Flaa uploaded a video on her YouTube channel opening up about her connection to the drama. In the latest episode of her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, the journalist stated that in August 2024, she uploaded a 2016 interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey to promote their movie Cafe Society. The video, titled "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job", featured an uncomfortable interaction between Flaa and Lively.
On Sunday, Flaa commented that her video led to the New York Times suggesting she was working with Justin Baldoni to launch the alleged smear campaign against Lively. She said,
"So, the reason why I'm so invested in this is because I was dragged into everything. I posted a video last year in August...an interview I did with Blake Lively and Parker Posey, and that video went viral, and then Blake Lively's team used that video to show that there was a smear campaign against her. They mentioned me in her lawsuit, and also, the New York Times article mentioned my name"
More about Kjersti Flaa's involvement in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
On August 9, 2024, It Ends With Us, a film about domestic violence starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was released. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively received public backlash for portraying the film as a light-hearted romance, encouraging fans to “grab your friends" and "wear your florals”.
Kjersti Flaa uploaded a video on August 11, 2024, highlighting a moment between her and Blake Lively, which made her want to "quit her job" as an entertainment reporter. The video showcases Flaa congratulating Lively on her pregnancy by remarking, "Congrats on your little bump". Lively mirrored her statement, saying,
"Congrats on your little bump."
Kjerst Flaa was not pregnant at the time. She also clarified that she was not given instructions not to mention Lively's pregnancy, and that Blake had already discussed it on several talk shows. Flaa also commented on the movie's visual appeal and asked Lively and Posey about the costumes they wore. Lively replied,
"Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes"
The video has since garnered over 7 million views, ultimately leading Lively's legal team to accuse Kjersti Flaa of being involved in the alleged smear campaign against the actress. On December 22, 2024, the reporter issued a statement on her Instagram denying any allegations of being involved in the alleged smear campaign. She wrote,
"I have nothing to do with Justin Baldoni and the alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively that was reported on by The New York Times today."
Kjersti Flaa also told The Hollywood Reporter on January 3, 2025, “I know people don’t believe me when I say this, but I didn’t know anything about the controversy [when I posted the video]”.
Blake Lively is yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.