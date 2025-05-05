When did Kjersti Flaa interview Blake Lively? Journalist reveals real reason why she is "invested" in Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Kjersti Flaa recently revealed why she was "invested" in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On May 4, 2025, Flaa uploaded a video on her YouTube channel opening up about her connection to the drama. In the latest episode of her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, the journalist stated that in August 2024, she uploaded a 2016 interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey to promote their movie Cafe Society. The video, titled "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job", featured an uncomfortable interaction between Flaa and Lively.

Ad

On Sunday, Flaa commented that her video led to the New York Times suggesting she was working with Justin Baldoni to launch the alleged smear campaign against Lively. She said,

"So, the reason why I'm so invested in this is because I was dragged into everything. I posted a video last year in August...an interview I did with Blake Lively and Parker Posey, and that video went viral, and then Blake Lively's team used that video to show that there was a smear campaign against her. They mentioned me in her lawsuit, and also, the New York Times article mentioned my name"

Ad

Trending

Ad

More about Kjersti Flaa's involvement in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

On August 9, 2024, It Ends With Us, a film about domestic violence starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was released. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively received public backlash for portraying the film as a light-hearted romance, encouraging fans to “grab your friends" and "wear your florals”.

Ad

Kjersti Flaa uploaded a video on August 11, 2024, highlighting a moment between her and Blake Lively, which made her want to "quit her job" as an entertainment reporter. The video showcases Flaa congratulating Lively on her pregnancy by remarking, "Congrats on your little bump". Lively mirrored her statement, saying,

"Congrats on your little bump."

Kjerst Flaa was not pregnant at the time. She also clarified that she was not given instructions not to mention Lively's pregnancy, and that Blake had already discussed it on several talk shows. Flaa also commented on the movie's visual appeal and asked Lively and Posey about the costumes they wore. Lively replied,

Ad

"Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes"

The video has since garnered over 7 million views, ultimately leading Lively's legal team to accuse Kjersti Flaa of being involved in the alleged smear campaign against the actress. On December 22, 2024, the reporter issued a statement on her Instagram denying any allegations of being involved in the alleged smear campaign. She wrote,

Ad

"I have nothing to do with Justin Baldoni and the alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively that was reported on by The New York Times today."

Ad

Kjersti Flaa also told The Hollywood Reporter on January 3, 2025, “I know people don’t believe me when I say this, but I didn’t know anything about the controversy [when I posted the video]”.

Blake Lively is yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More