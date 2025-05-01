Podcaster Andy Signore claims Blake Lively "better win this case" against Justin Baldoni for Taylor Swift to "come back" as her friend

Podcaster Andy Signore weighed in on the alleged feud between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift amid Lively's ongoing lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, on May 1, 2025, Signore suggested that the future of Lively and Swift's friendship hinged on the outcome of the lawsuit.

Ad

The podcaster further implied that Taylor Swift was probably distancing herself from Blake Lively until the case resolved favorably for the Gossip Girl alum.

"You [Blake Lively] better win this case otherwise, because I don’t think Taylor’s going to want to be there… Now if Blake wins in some case or whatever and can actually declare she pulled it off, at some point maybe Taylor can come back," he remarked.

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to the Daily Mail dated April 22, 2025, Taylor Swift was drawn into Lively's legal dispute after an alleged private text from Lively referring to Swift as her "dragon" came to light. The emergence of this message during the discovery phase of the ongoing lawsuit led to Swift being subpoenaed in the case.

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Signore claimed that he had heard from multiple sources that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift had allegedly drifted apart amidst the legal turmoil.

Ad

"They’ve taken a step back from the friendship. I, for the record, I’ve heard this from multiple sources around. I do not believe the articles that try to say Taylor and Blake are fine. They are not fine," he added.

He further speculated on how the outcome of the case would influence the celebrity dynamics surrounding Lively. Signore suggested that the actress' reconciliation with Swift would become impossible if the court ruled against her.

Ad

"If she loses this case and this looks like Blake lied, how can Taylor forgive her?" he queried

Bryan Freedman states Taylor Swift could be deposed in the ongoing Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Long before Daily Mail officially reported Taylor Swift's potential involvement in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni lawsuit, Baldoni's legal team had already acknowledged the possibility.

Ad

On February 5, 2025, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, addressed Swift's involvement in the legal battle during his appearance on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast. He shared insight into the high-profile dispute and its broader implications, adding:

"I don’t know that we’re going to depose, um, Taylor Swift or not. I think that that’s going to be, you know, probably a game-time decision."

Ad

Ad

Freedman added further context, noting that anyone with relevant information could potentially be called to testify.

"Anyone that reasonably has information… that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed," he said.

As per the Daily Mail, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment on the It Ends With Us set, and later running a smear campaign against her. Justin Baldoni, in retaliation, filed a $400 million counter lawsuit against Lively, his PR team, and the New York Times, alleging conspiracy to damage his reputation.

Ad

As the legal tensions escalated in this ongoing lawsuit, Daily Mail reported that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' close friends, including Swift and Hugh Jackman, would be receiving subpoenas. While neither Swift nor Jackman is directly involved in the lawsuit, their proximity to the parties and potential knowledge of the situation made them key witnesses in the ongoing proceedings.

Taylor Swift is currently spending time away from the spotlight with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. On the other hand, Blake Lively is busy with the promotional run of her film, Another Simple Favor. Her case is scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More