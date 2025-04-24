"Blake Lively wasn't able to get her friend out of this"- Kjersti Flaa reacts to reports of Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift getting subpoenaed this week

On April 23, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa reacted to new updates in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on her YouTube channel. According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman can expect to be subpoenaed sometime this week.

Pop star Taylor Swift is said to be one of Blake Lively's closest friends. Actor Hugh Jackman also maintains a close bond with Ryan Reynolds, with the duo having starred together in their 2024 movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, Flaa mentions the Daily Mail report of Swift and Jackman possibly being subpoenaed this week. She stated,

"So, they [Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman] will have to be deposed by Bryan Freedman and tell their side of the story. So, it looks like Blake Lively wasn't able to get her friend out of this subpoena."

More about Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman's possible subpoena for Blake Lively's lawsuit

As reported by the Daily Mail on April 22, 2025, a source informed the outlet that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman will "definitely be served this week."

The feud between Lively and Baldoni erupted in December 2024, when Blake Lively sued It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, alleging s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of working together to ruin his reputation.

"The Boys In The Boat" New York Screening - Image via Getty

Court documents revealed that Taylor Swift may have been used as a bargaining tool during production. As part of his countersuit, Baldoni cited purported text messages in which Blake Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons”—a Game of Thrones-inspired metaphor suggesting they were her enforcers.

One particular text message allegedly sent by Lively read:

"If you ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you'll appreciate I'm Khaleesi, and, like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 13, 2023 - Source: Getty

Justin Baldoni also alleged that Blake Lively leveraged her connection to Taylor Swift to push him to allow script rewrites and extra editing. He claimed that Lively threatened to revoke her permission for the movie’s trailer, in which Swift's song My Tears Ricochet featured, unless he met her conditions.

While Hugh Jackman hasn’t been directly named in the lawsuits, insiders suggest he may hold key information about Reynolds’ involvement in the legal dispute. The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars share a close friendship, and Baldoni's legal team is seemingly suggesting that Jackman was aware of Reynolds' actions.

Deadpool & Wolverine featured a character, Nicepool, who sports a man bun and makes activist-themed quips, a character viewers have likened to Baldoni's public persona.

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere - Image via Getty

Noting Jackman’s attendance at the premiere of It Ends With Us and his participation in cross-promotional events with Reynolds, a source told The Daily Mail,

"It’s unlikely Hugh wasn’t aware of this."

According to ABC News, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

