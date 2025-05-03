"Just a performance": Kjersti Flaa reacts to Blake Lively's mom seemingly asking Ryan Reynolds if she should cry during Lively's TIME100 Gala speech

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a legal dispute that has sparked a lot of buzz online for months. Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa has now reacted to a clip in which Blake Lively's mother seemingly asks Ryan Reynolds if she should cry while her daughter was giving a speech at the TIME 100 gala.

The Norwegian-American entertainment reporter has been uploading videos on her YouTube channel for weeks in which she shares her perspective on Lively.

In the May 2 episode of her show, Flaawsome Talks, Kjersti discussed Blake Lively's recent TIME 100 gala speech and showed a clip in which she claimed Blake's mother talked to Ryan Reynolds while pointing at her eyes.

"People were mentioning that Blake's mom had looked at Ryan and asked, "Should I cry?" And there's actually video footage of her pointing like this. Just look at this. It's not for us to have shame. It's for them," Kjersti said.

She further added:

"Can you believe anything this family is ever saying after watching that? That was just the performance. I don't know what to say. This family, it just never stops."

In this video titled "Blake Lively calls out Baldoni and speaks up for all VICTIMS!!," the journalist further talked about Blake Lively's recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and Lively's latest movie, Another Simple Favor, which the actor has been promoting actively.

While it's not audible what Blake Lively's mom is saying to Ryan Reynolds, many speculate that she's asking him if she should cry. The Gossip Girl star is facing backlash from a large section of netizens, with many accusing her of making false allegations.

More details about Blake Lively's TIME100 Gala speech

Amid her dueling lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively was nominated for the TIME 100 most influential people list. In this honor, she attended the April 24 Gala with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her mother, Elaine Lively. Lively's speech at the event was widely covered by the media and has provoked discussions on the Internet.

In her speech, she alluded to Justin Baldoni and talked broadly about female survivors.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum. What I will speak to separately is the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today, and since I could speak, because of the pain, caution and fight of the many women who have paved the way, and the men who stood beside them," Lively said in her speech.

It Ends With Us star further shared how her "mom never got justice from her work acquaintance," who, according to Lively, attempted to take her mother's life.

Netizens, however, have been criticizing her speech; some raised their eyebrows at the timing and topic she chose. People have also questioned TIME's decision to include the actor in the prestigious list amid the controversy.

