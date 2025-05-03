"Wonder if there was an intimacy coordinator"- Kjersti Flaa reacts to clip of Ryan Reynolds sitting on a lady's lap at Green Day’s Walk of Fame event

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to a clip of Ryan Reynolds sitting on a lady's lap at Green Day’s Walk of Fame event. Addressing the same, she uploaded a video on YouTube on May 3 and said:

“Why Ryan was there is kind of a mystery except that he did use one of their songs in Deadpool & Wolverine but that's about it.. And there's this video of him sitting on the lap of another woman sitting there. I'm glad it wasn't Blake because she could have sued him..”

She continued:

“I wonder if there was an intimacy coordinator present when he was sitting on this woman's lap…”

Flaa here referred to the fact that Lively once highlighted the importance of intimacy coordinators in ensuring a safe and comfortable environment on the set of It Ends With Us. Lively further emphasized that they were crucial for coordinating intimate scenes.

On the other hand, for the unversed, on Thursday, May 2, the Grammy-winning rock group Green Day received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As Tre Cool, Mike Dirnt, and Billie Joe Armstrong celebrated the milestone, fans cheered.

Additionally, Ryan Reynolds gave a funny homage as he proclaimed it as the 'Green Day Day' by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as well. Ryan has a prior relationship with the band as their hit Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) was played during Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine's closing credits.

Kjersti Flaa criticised Ryan Reynolds for reportedly hogging the attention at the recent Green Day's Walk of Fame event

Criticizing Ryan Reynolds, Kjersti Flaa then said that he reportedly made the entire event about himself. She continued:

“Someone pointed out that Ryan Reynolds spent more time up on the podium having a speech than actually Green Day themselves… He just loves the attention and of course he was trying to be funny all the time..."

She further said:

“Also it was interesting that Ryan Reynolds was running around signing autographs for people for Deadpool fans when the whole event was to honor someone else Green Day but he made it of course about himself running over to fans.. Why did people go to an event for Green Day on the Walk of Fame bringing a Deadpool poster?”

Continuing criticising Reynolds for reportedly hogging the attention, Flaa said:

“The fact that Ryan Reynolds just took so much attention away from the people that were being honored it's just like oh my god it never ends talking about being self-absorbed..”

The video was released the same day that Green Day was honoured with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. Frontman Armstrong spoke to the audience and dedicated the star to his mother, Ollie Jackson.

Ryan Reynolds then assisted in honouring the legendary band on their Walk of Fame moment. Reynolds paid homage to Green Day and stated

“Anyone who knows me knows how deeply invested I am when it comes to certain songs in the films that I produce or co-write.. I get attached in a way that words are not agile enough to express.”

He went on to refer to the trio as iconic and said:

"And I had this thought about the end credits sequence of the movie. To me, it felt like an opportunity to do something that expressed warmth and gratitude and love.. I wanted this to be something that felt poignant. Green Day unquestionably brings people together.”

Before raving about his newfound connection with all three bands, Reynolds concluded by praising Green Day for being at the "intersection of both nostalgia and evolution."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently tangled in between Blake Lively - Justin Baldoni legal feud.

