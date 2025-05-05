Who plays Charity in Another Simple Favor? Everything to know about the actress

Another Simple Favor, the sequel to 2018's black comedy mystery A Simple Favor, was released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. Paul Feig directed the movie from a script written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. The film is set five years after the events of the first film.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor. Readers' discretion is advised.

In Another Simple Favor, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprised their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. Emily killed one of her triplet sisters, Faith, in the first movie.

In a shocking twist in the new movie, it is revealed that Charity, the third of the set of triplets that included Emily and Faith, is alive, and her stillbirth was faked by Aunt Linda, who raised her as her own.

Since Emily Nelson (Hope), Faith McLanden, and Charity McLanden are triplets, Blake Lively portrayed all three characters. So, in Another Simple Favor, Lively appears as both Emily and Charity.

Everything to know about Another Simple Favor actress Blake Lively

Born in 1987 in Los Angeles, Blake Lively is the daughter of late actor Ernie Lively and talent scout Elaine Lively. She made her acting debut with a role in the 1998 movie Sandman. She gained recognition in the industry for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl.

During her run as Serena on the hit TV series, Blake Lively also took on supporting roles in several romantic comedies and thrillers. She also portrayed the lead female character in the superhero film Green Lantern; it was during the shooting of this movie that she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively has since appeared in movies like The Age of Adaline and The Shallows. She directed the music video for Taylor Swift's song, I Bet You Think About Me, which marked her directorial debut.

In 2024, the actress played Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover's book. It is the most commercially successful movie of her career. However, several months after its release, a legal battle ensued between Lively and Justin Baldoni, who played Ryle Kincaid in the movie and also directed it.

Paul Feig on the inspiration behind Blake Lively's Charity in Another Simple Favor

According to a report from USA Today, published on May 2, 2025, director Paul Feig opened up about his inspiration behind the character Charity in Another Simple Favor during the film's premiere at the South by Southwest Festival.

Feig told the festival's audience:

"That was inspired by − I was an only child growing up, and I was super-awkward with girls and was terrified to ask them out. And I would always have this fantasy of like, if I could clone myself, I could just date myself."

He further said that for the film, he thought:

"'Well, Charity's such a mess, this character who's been raised by herself, and so lonely and put in these weird situations that she would probably be wanting that, too. That's why she keeps saying, 'We are one. There's not you and me. We are just one.'"

The director clarified that he wanted to be with a clone of himself and not a sibling. In the movie, however, Charity is obsessed with her sister Emily to the point that she even wants to be her lover.

Another Simple Favor is available to stream on Prime Video.

