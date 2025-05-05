"Hot a** mess": Melanie King reacts to "CRINGE" Another Simple Favor scene in which Blake Lively kisses herself

Podcaster Melanie King recently reacted to a scene from Another Simple Favor in which Blake Lively kisses a version of herself. King took to X on May 4 and shared a clip of the scene, writing in the caption:

“The CRINGE is so bad y’all. Another Simple Favor is a hot a*s mess. Blake Lively couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. Here is one of the INC*ST scenes where she makes out with herself. This should’ve went straight to Tubi, not Amazon Prime. Who wrote this I’m cryinggggggg..”

King's tweet about Lively (Image via X / @realmelanieking)

Addressing the same scene, she further added in the comment section:

“I can almost guarantee that RYAN REYNOLDS rewrote most of this movie under the guise of Blake Lively. But he’s not a good writer other than for himself as Deadpool. The vulgarity and nonsensical plot was like a bizarre assault. It’s psychotic in any other type of movie other than Deadpool.”

Blake Lively is facing criticism for kissing herself in Another Simple Favor

As per The Daily Mail's May 5 report, fans have expressed outrage over Blake Lively's most recent Another Simple Favor movie's controversial plot twist. In the film, Lively portrays Emily, one of the three secret triplets. In the scene, Emily and her sister Charity (also played by Lively) share a passionate kiss.

For the unversed, Emily's reported stillborn triplet, Charity, is revealed to be alive. After being adopted by Emily's aunt Linda and raised in complete isolation, her mental health was affected due to brutality and loneliness.

The scene unfolds when Charity surprises Emily by entering her hotel room with an armful of scary dolls, displaying a childlike demeanor and unstable behavior. Charity promises Emily that she will "fix everything" so they may be together forever.

Before Emily can react, Charity injects her with a substance, which makes her immobile. Then, as she flips herself on top of her sister, she promises that they will always have "this" and kisses her.

Meanwhile, this has not been the only point of criticism King has directed towards Blake recently. On May 4, 2024, Melanie King further seemingly addressed Blake's alleged lip herpes and questioned the decision to perform an intimate scene under such circumstances.

“Nah she needs shame. It's absolutely irresponsible to film intimate scenes with an active outbreak. You will infect others and it’s gross. She could have gotten medicine or just not accepted an intimate role knowing she had this.”

In response to the reports that Blake Lively allegedly had a "LIP HERPES outbreak" while filming It Ends With Us, King posted a video on X on May 4 in which TikTok user @sweetandsaltylin. She made similar claims and wrote in the caption:

"Dear God!!! Blake Lively had an active LIP HERPES outbreak during the filming of It Ends With Us?! This is why Justin Baldoni didn’t want to kiss her... Andyyyyyy I can’t believe I missed this tea! Our good brother @andysignore over at Popcorned Planet is doing a documentary on this whole case that will blow your mind…”

King wasn't the only person who reacted to Lively's alleged lip herpes. Podcaster Zack Peter recently responded to reports that Blake Lively had alleged herpes. He also claimed that Justin Baldoni had refused to kiss her during the filming of It Ends with Us.

During a YouTube blog, which was uploaded on May 1, Peter said:

“Oh my god.. Could you imagine if that story were true about Justin Baldon not wanting to kiss Blake Lively because she has herpes? I'm surprised that didn't turn into a harassment claim of shaming because remember he asked about her weight and suddenly that became fat shaming..”

For context, according to the World Health Organisation, herpes is a viral infection that often manifests as painful blisters or ulcers. It is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It can spread by skin-to-skin contact, particularly during sexual activity. There are two main types: HSV-1, which usually causes oral herpes or cold sores, and HSV-2, which usually causes g*nital herpes.

On the other hand, neither Blake nor her representatives confirmed the rumours about herpes.

