"Can’t believe I missed this tea": Melanie King reacts as rumors of Blake Lively having "LIP HERPES outbreak" while filming 'It Ends With Us' surface

Melanie King recently reacted to the rumors that Blake Lively is reportedly having a "LIP HERPES outbreak" while filming It Ends With Us. King took to X on May 4 and shared a video, where TikTok user @sweetandsaltylin alleged the same, wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Dear God!!! Blake Lively had an active LIP HERPES outbreak during the filming of It Ends With Us?! This is why Justin Baldoni didn’t want to kiss her. I go on vacation for a week and this comes out. Andyyyyyy I can’t believe I missed this tea! Our good brother @andysignore over at Popcorned Planet is doing a documentary on this whole case that will blow your mind…”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the same video, the user said:

“Justin was dodging the cold source. You guys, oh my god, Blake had a cold source on the set of it ends with us.. So Andy from popcorn planet has been working on a documentary about the movie and.. an inside source told Andy in the interview… Blake had visible lip herpes that had the crew whispering worried and make up scrambling allegedly…”

Ad

As per the World Health Organisation, Herpes is a viral infection that often manifests as painful blisters or ulcers and is caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It can spread by skin-to-skin contact, particularly during s*xual activity. There are two main types: HSV-1, which usually causes oral herpes or cold sores, and HSV-2, which usually causes g*nital herpes.

Melanie King again criticised Blake Lively for her actions

This wasn’t the only time King criticised Blake in recent days. The podcaster took to X on May 4 and reacted to a scene from Blake Lively’s recent movie, Another Simple Favour. In the scene, Blake could be seen kissing a version of herself while, shockingly, Anna Kendrick’s character stares at it. Sharing the video, King wrote in the caption:

Ad

“The CRINGE is so bad y’all. Another Simple Favor is a hot a*s mess. Blake Lively couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. Here is one of the INC*ST scenes where she makes out with herself. This should’ve went straight to Tubi, not Amazon Prime. Who wrote this I’m cryinggggggg..”

Ad

Addressing the same scene, she further wrote in the comment section:

“She also drugs and r*pes her… I can almost guarantee that RYAN REYNOLDS rewrote most of this movie under the guys of Blake Lively. But he’s not a good writer other than for himself as Deadpool. The vulgarity and nonsensical plot was like a bizarre assault. It’s psychotic in any other type of movie other than Deadpool…”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, in Another Simple Favour, Blake Lively engages in physical intimacy with herself. Stephanie (played by Anna Kendrick) dusts off her detecting abilities after Emily's (played by Blake) new husband, Dante (played by Michele Morrone), and her ex-husband Sean (played by Henry Golding) are both dead.

She learns that Charity, Emily's alleged stillborn triplet, is still alive. She was taken by Emily's aunt Linda, reared in utter seclusion, and eventually went insane from cruelty and loneliness.

Ad

Charity, also portrayed by Lively, surprises Emily by showing up in her hotel room one day. With a dreamy, childish kind of insanity and an armful of eerie dolls, Charity assures Emily that she will "fix everything" so that they can be together forever.

Ad

Charity then gives Emily a medication injection before she can respond, rendering her motionless. She then pledges that they will always have "this" while flipping herself on top of her sister. She kisses to seal that pledge.

In the meantime, further seemingly addressing Blake's alleged lip herpes, King again wrote on May 4:

“Nah she needs shame. It's absolutely irresponsible to film intimate scenes with an active outbreak. You will infect others and it’s griss. She could have gotten medicine or just not accepted an intimate role knowing she had this.”

Ad

In the meantime, Lively hasn’t said anything about her reported herpes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More