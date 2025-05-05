"Taylor wants nothing to do with Plantation Khaleesi": Melanie King alleges Blake Lively wasn't invited to Gigi Hadid's birthday for Taylor Swift

Social media personality Melanie King has alleged that American supermodel Gigi Hadid didn’t invite her close friend, Blake Lively, to her star-studded 30th birthday bash last week due to the actress's feud with Taylor Swift. On May 4, 2025, King shared a video of the It Ends With Us actress on the social media platform X and wrote:

“CONFIRMED: The reason Gigi Hadid didn’t invite her BFF Blake to her 30th birthday party last week was because of Taylor Swift, direct sources have revealed. She had to choose between Taylor and Blake because Taylor wants nothing to do with Plantation Khaleesi. Gigi has officially cut her off as well.”

Questioning Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid’s friendship status, the video clip that the internet personality shared was from one of The Age of Adaline actress' previous interviews. She further added in her tweet:

“Gigi is dating Bradley Cooper who was thanked in the end credits of It Ends With Us. Why? This rabbit hole goes deep… Just a day after It Ends With Us came out she gave this interview about how supportive all her friends are of her”

Melanie King’s previous comments on Blake Lively explored

Meanwhile, on April 27, 2025, Melanie King took to X and shared an image of the American actress alongside her, A Simple Favor, co-star Anna Kendrick. Calling Blake “Plantation Khaleesi,” she claimed that the latter was “tired” of her.

“Anna Kendrick’s face is sending me. I know she is tired of Blake Lively aka Plantation Khaleesi. How many premiere’s are they having for a movie that is direct to streaming? This is the 3rd one. Y’all doing too much.”

Gigi Hadid’s star-studded birthday bash

On April 23, 2025, Gigi Hadid celebrated turning 30 at Le Chalet in New York City, as per Page Six. The supermodel invited a slew of A-listers, including her sister Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, Anne Hathaway, and Will Arnett.

She also confirmed her relationship with A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures in a carousel post, Gigi unveiled a photo of them kissing and captioned the post.

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case explored

The 37-year-old actress had a fallout with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. While the rumors of a rift between the two first sparked on the official press tour for the movie in 2024, months later, the actress sued Baldoni for s*xual harassment in December 2024.

Their legal drama escalated over time, after Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Notably, as per reports, the New York federal judge Lewis J. Liman has asked the lawyers on both sides to reappear in the court on the new date, set for March 2026.

