“Was not expecting this” — Fans react as Gigi Hadid goes Instagram official with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid officially confirmed her relationship with Bradley Cooper in a loved-up photo she shared on social media. The supermodel turned 30 on April 23, 2025, and while the exact date for her birthday bash remained a mystery, the real status of her romance with Cooper did not.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, Hadid posted a series of photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, and among them was a photo of her kissing Cooper in front of her three-tiered cake. Gigi Hadid, who wore a Schiaparelli corseted bodysuit for the celebration, cupped Bradley Cooper's face with both hands as they kissed.

It marked the first time the supermodel shared a picture of herself and the Grammy-winning actor on her social media, making them Instagram official. As the photo circulated online, it drew various reactions from netizens. One user on X shared their shock about Hadid hard-launching her boyfriend.

"Was not expecting this to be on my 2025 bingo card," an X user commented.

People online called the hard launch a "big move," suggesting it could only mean that both Hadid and Cooper are serious about each other. However, while it's their first official Instagram picture together, another netizen pointed out that they've been "paparazzi official" for some time.

"Big move! Going Instagram official definitely signals that they're serious about taking things public. Fans of both will be buzzing about this—expect plenty of headlines and speculation now that it's out in the open," a user on X said.

"Well it's official now... Gigi and Bradley just broke the internet in the most glamorous way possible. Who's next on the 'Instagram Official' list," another X user commented.

"They've been paparazzi official for almost a year," an X user added.

Other netizens pointed out the age gap between the two and shared their opposing reactions. Someone was sarcastic in calling it weird, while another one pointed out that Gigi Hadid is old enough to choose her boyfriend.

"A 50-year-old man needs to be Instagram official with his gf who's old enough to be his daughter....Yeah not weird at all," an X user commented.

"The age gap people are complaining about doesn't bother me lol. She's 30. She's old enough to make her own decisions," another X user said.

Gigi Hadid recently opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper with Vogue

While Gigi Hadid made headlines with the Instagram picture of her and Bradley Cooper during her 30th birthday bash, the two have been rumored to be dating for nearly two years. According to People, romance rumors began when they were photographed having dinner together in New York's Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in West Village, on October 5, 2023.

Although they have been spotted together multiple times, the couple has kept their romance largely private. However, Gigi Hadid recently shared details of her and Cooper's dynamic with Vogue, published on March 11, 2025. She described her relationship with the Law & Order alum as "very romantic and happy" and talked about the reason why they keep their romance private. She said:

"It's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."

She also said that the actor is someone she respects as a creative and that Cooper encourages and believes in her. Gigi Hadid further mentioned that going to the theater has been part of her life again, thanks to the actor.

Gigi Hadid shares her daughter, Khai, with ex-partner Zayn Malik, while Bradley Cooper has a daughter with his former girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

