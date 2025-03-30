Why did Zayn Malik cancel his Mexico City concert? Details explored as the singer issues an apology statement

Zayn Malik canceled his Mexico City concert only hours prior to the show because he suffered a bad case of food poisoning. The former One Direction star Zayn Malik (32) had planned to take the stage at Palacio de los Deportes on March 28 for his Stairway to the Sky Tour show.

He announced through Instagram that illness had struck him and most of his crew members, preventing his performance just before the show. Through his Instagram Stories, Malik shared his regret about canceling the show because of his illness. He wrote,

"I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I've been really sick since this morning, and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn't allowing it."

He continued, "I'm sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I'm sending all my love to each of you."

Zayn Malik's tour and recent performances

Zayn Malik cancels his Mexico City concert, the singer issues an apology statement (Image via @zayn/Instagram)

Hours later, Zayn Malik provided another update on his health, confirming that he and several crew members had suffered from food poisoning. He wrote,

"Mexico, I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning. It's no joke — still struggling. To my fans, I'm sorry."

Reflecting on his tour experience, he added,

"These shows made me feel alive, happy, grateful, & at home, and that's all because of you. These shows, your energy, your fan projects… filled me with so much love and with a feeling I can't describe. Big love."

According to Billboard, Zayn Malik kicked off his Stairway to the Sky Tour in November 2024, marking his return to live performances. The tour was initially planned earlier but was postponed following the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. The tour features songs from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs, along with past hits.

Zayn Malik's tour has been significant for the singer as it marks his return to live performances after a prolonged break. He recently performed in Mexico City on March 25, where he surprised fans by singing One Direction's hit song Night Changes for the first time in a decade.

The performance was an emotional moment for both Malik and his audience, with the singer expressing gratitude, saying,

"I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried."

Room Under the Stairs marks his most recent album release in May 2024 and details his personal growth as an artist. According to Rolling Stone UK, fans and critics have given positive feedback about the album as it contains acoustic-based melodies combined with introspective lyrics. The album tracks from Room Under the Stairs play a significant role in his tour performances.

The upcoming concerts of Malik will take audiences to various countries in the United Kingdom as part of his Stairway to the Sky world tour. An official statement has not been released to indicate a new date for the Mexico City concert.

