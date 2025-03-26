"The nostalgia is hitting HARD" — Internet reacts to Zayn Malik performing “Night Changes” on the 10th anniversary of his departure from 1D

Fans across the globe are in full-blown nostalgia mode after Zayn Malik's performance of One Direction's hit song, Night Changes, on the 10th anniversary of his departure from the band.

On March 25, 2025, during the Stairway to the Sky world tour in Mexico, Malik performed Night Changes, released November 14, 2014, from One Direction's album Four.

Clips of the performance went viral on social media, with many users on X describing it as a nostalgic moment for them.

"The nostalgia is hitting HARD," one commented.

Others noted that, even after 10 years, the emotions evoked by the song remain unchanged. Some also described Malik's voice as "pure magic."

"A decade later, and his voice still gives chills. What a moment! 🎤," a user commented.

"10 years later.. and his voice is still pure magic. Some things never change ❤️," another wrote.

"Zayn performing 'Night Changes' on the 10th anniversary of leaving 1D was heart-touching," a person commented.

While some X users simply said the Night Changes performance was a special treat, others expressed how much they miss One Direction.

"His voice still sounds amazing, and it's so cool to see him revisit a 1D classic like this. Definitely a treat for fans! 🥹," a user commented.

"The full-circle moment we never knew we needed 😭," another posted.

"I miss one direction," a person wrote.

What did Zayn Malik say after revisiting One Direction hit Night Changes?

Zayn Malik (Image via Andrew Benge/Getty Images for ABA)

During his Stairway to the Sky world tour at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on Tuesday, Zayn Malik sang Night Changes, a song he had not performed since leaving One Direction. Viral clips captured him singing a verse originally performed by Harry Styles.

"(Ooh) We're only gettin' older, baby / (Ooh) And I've been thinkin' about it lately / (Ooh) Does it ever drive you crazy / (Ah-ah-ah) Just how fast the night changes? / (Ooh) Everything that you've ever dreamed of / (Ooh) Disappearin' when you wake up / (Ooh) But there's nothin' to be afraid of / (Ah-ah-ah) Even when the night changes / (Ooh) It will never change me and you," Malik sang.

After finishing the performance, Malik expressed gratitude to the audience, saying he had not sung the song in 10 years and admitting that he "almost cried" while performing.

"I haven't sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried," Malik said.

Zayn Malik exited One Direction on March 25, 2015, marking 10 years to the day. The announcement was made through a Facebook post.

In the post, the band revealed that Malik chose to leave the group after five years, citing a desire to live a more normal life as a 22-year-old.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band... I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight," Zayn said.

Following Zayn Malik's departure, One Direction continued as a four-member group for a short time. The remaining members — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne — carried on briefly before the band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to focus on their solo careers.

