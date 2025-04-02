Glen Powell's mother reportedly denies Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

Glen Powell's mother, Cyndy Powell, has put an end to speculation about her son's relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney. Rumors of a romance began swirling after Sydney attended the wedding of Glen's sister, Leslie Powell, on March 29 in Texas, shortly after ending her engagement with Jonathan Davino.

However, in an interview with the Daily Mail on March 31, Cyndy dismissed the speculation, stating, "They're definitely not together." She clarified that Sydney was simply attending the wedding "with her friend," emphasizing that there is no romantic connection between her and Glen.

Cyndy also referred to the rising rumors as "silly," reiterating that Sydney and Glen maintain only a friendly bond.

"We love Sydney," she said. "We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We were all together so much and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her." she explained

According to Us Weekly, rumors about their relationship began when Anyone But You premiered, as Glen Howerton and Sydney Sweeney displayed strong chemistry that made fans suspect an off-screen romance. However, both artists consistently denied having romantic feelings for each other.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney addressed affair rumors

Sydney Sweeney, 27, addressed the rumors while hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024, stating:

"The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

Glen Powell, 36, echoed this sentiment in a 2024 interview with The New York Times, explaining that their chemistry was a promotional strategy.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry," he said.

He also credited Sydney for the idea of playing up their connection, calling her "very smart." Their efforts paid off, as Anyone But You grossed over $200 million worldwide on a $25 million budget, according to Deadline.

The rumors gained more traction after reports confirmed Sydney had ended her engagement with Jonathan Davino after seven years. According to Cosmopolitan reports, dated April 1, 2025, the engagement was officially over. However, Sydney had previously spoken highly of Jonathan, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2023:

"It's amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do."

Cyndy Powell emphasized that Glen Powell is currently focused on his career rather than his love life, stating that he is too busy at the moment. She added that although he wants a family and his "happily ever after," it's just not the right time for him.

Glen Powell has previously dated actress Nina Dobrev in 2017, TV host Renee Bargh in 2018, and model Gigi Paris, with whom he had a long-term relationship from 2020 to 2023.

During the interview, when asked whether she would support her son dating Sydney in the future, Cyndy remained neutral. Cyndy Powell mentioned that she prefers to stay out of her son Glen Powell's dating life, focusing on the well-being of everyone involved.

She wishes Glen would find somebody who would offer him genuine love, which he would return in the same way. Cyndy Powell also hopes to see her children caring for each other while enjoying everlasting happiness as a couple.

