How long have Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino been together? Relationship timeline explored as the couple postpone their wedding

Sydney Sweeney was first linked to Jonathan Davino in 2018 when the two appeared hand-in-hand at public events. The couple has been going strong since then but choose to be private about their relationship.

Sweeney and Davino have been dedicated to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight and even avoid posting much of each other on social media. They have been engaged since 2022, although they have not publicly confirmed it. Recently, news broke out that their wedding plans have been postponed.

Sweeney rarely speaks publicly about her relationship but gave an insight into it during an interview with Glamour UK, which was published on December 19, 2023. She also revealed that she has thought about marriage for much of her life, saying:

"I definitely will get married one day. What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet."

She continued:

"I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’"

So, the marriage may have been postponed, but it is still very much on the books. In the meantime, here is a look at Sweeney and Davino's relationship timeline.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's relationship: On being work partners and more

Davino and Sweeney were producing partners on the sleeper-hit rom-com Anyone but You, which was released in 2023. In the aforementioned interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney revealed her experience working with Davino. She said:

"Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well and who fully supports your ideas, your vision, and your voice. And it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?"

In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney also struck down rumors that Davino was a restauranteur. At the interviewer's suggestion, she set the record straight, saying:

"I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago."

Sydney Sweeney was unbothered by rumors of an affair with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino can be seen vacationing together or going out. The paparazzi largely cover their appearances together. However, their largely private relationship and Sweeney's chemistry with Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell once stirred up rumors that she is no longer dating Davino.

The rumors were fueled by Glen Powell's breakup with girlfriend Gigi Paris. Sweeney, for her part, was unbothered by those rumors. In Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, published on August 9, 2023, she said:

"Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. [...] We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'"

Sydney Sweeney confirmed that her relationship with Jonathan Davino was going strong

In March 2024, Sydney Sweeney appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host and confirmed that her relationship with Davino was rock solid. During her monologue, she debunked those rumors about an affair with Powell. She said:

"That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."

She further said that he was there to support her, and the camera humorously cut to Glen Powell in the audience. Then, the Euphoria star revealed that Davino was actually in her dressing room backstage.

As one of Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year, Sydney Sweeney did an interview which was published on October 3, 2024. In the interview, she shot down rumors about Davino paying for everything in their relationship just because he is older. She further said:

"You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

Check out Sidney Sweeney's Anyone But You on Netflix.

