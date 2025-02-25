How did Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo meet? Relationship timeline explored as actor shines at award ceremony alongside his husband

Colman Domingo and his husband Raul were recently spotted together at the Independent Spirit Awards held on February 22, 2025. The Shade Room obtained a video from the ceremony where the pair was posing for photos on the red carpet.

The couple has been married for almost ten years and they first met in 2005 at a Walgreens parking lot, as per People magazine. While speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert around three years ago, Colman Domingo said that he and Raul did not speak to each other despite passing by each other. He added,

“A few days later, I’m on a Craiglist tryna buy a used computer to help with my writing. I went to the home screen and you know, they have Missed Connections, things like ads, so I would read them because I’m a romantic.”

Colman Domingo has previously attended more events this year, including the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards, where his outfits grabbed a lot of attention. He even praised Wayman and Micah, and their team, who have worked on his styling over the years, as he spoke to People magazine this month.

The Candyman star said that they worked together to find the outfits that make him feel comfortable, adding that he wants to feel like he is the “party.” He also mentioned:

“I want to look like I’m having a good time and also want to look like I’m festive in some way.”

Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo: Relationship and marriage

Although Colman opened up on his first meeting with Raul in 2022, he addressed the same as he spoke on The Graham Norton Show around a year ago. Colman recalled how he felt after looking at Raul many years ago and said:

“So I’m walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I’m on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he’s talking to this young woman and she seemed to be angry about something.”

Colman Domingo revealed that he went to a video store at the same location, waiting for Raul. The former then decided to place an ad in the “Missed Connections” section on Craigslist to check if they worked perfectly. While he was checking the section, he saw a message from Raul that read,

“Saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.”

Colman and Raul went on their first date around three days later and began to spend more time with each other. The First Match star also addressed the time when they were staying together for a night and said:

“We cuddled. I thought he was asleep – 4:00 in the morning. I couldn’t sleep and I said, ‘I think I love you and you’re about to change my life.’ And we’ve been together for almost 19 years.”

The couple's wedding was held in California in 2014 and they invited limited guests, as per People magazine. The pair opted to stay at the same place as Raul started working as an assistant costume designer in Juneau, Alaska, where Colman Domingo had already been staying for some time. Later, they shifted to New York, where Raul popped the question.

According to Elle magazine, Raul has been active as a writer and producer and collaborated with Colman for an animated short film, New Moon. Raul has other films in his credits such as Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s and It’s What’s Inside.

