How did Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry meet? Relationship explored amid food stamps controversy

Actress Tamera Mowry’s husband Adam Housley has made headlines after he shared a social media post related to the usage of food stamps. The post was in response to the changes made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Adam has gained recognition over the years for his work as a senior correspondent for Fox News and he first met Tamera Mowry at the Pepperdine University through their economics professor, as per Us Weekly.

Adam Housley took to his official account on X to share a post on February 18, 2025, which has since been deleted. Adam wrote in the now-deleted post:

“Then there were those who would repeatedly buy a lemon or lime, get a change, walk out the door throw them away and do it again. Until they had enough change to buy cigarettes or alcohol. As a kid it p*ssed me off because there are some people who would really use the help and then there are these others working the system.”

Notably, Adam’s post was a response to the latest reports of Trump’s administration planning to restrict the use of food stamps to access “junk food.” While Housley was criticized by a few people, he addressed those replies by sharing another post.

Adam Housley wrote that there are people who immediately come to a conclusion without thinking and that he had to suffer a lot of hardships during his childhood, including that he spent most of his time in the “backroom of a family market.” He continued by saying:

“My parents didn’t always have money, but they busted their a*ses and so did we as kids and made it into something. They’ve also given back to my community for damn near 50 years. You see sometimes stating facts isn’t judging. Get a life.”

Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry have been married for more than 10 years

According to Us Weekly, the duo’s love story dates back to 2000 when they attended Pepperdine University together and were introduced to each other through economics professor, Robert Sexton.

Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry began dating in 2005 and the former told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2018 that after their first date, Housley realized that Mowry is the person with whom he would like to spend his life.

However, the pair opted to take a break for around five years and while speaking to Essence magazine in 2012, Tamera also opened up on the reasons for doing the same. She said that although they missed each other, they wanted to ensure that they were meant to be together. Mowry also mentioned:

“So our right way was the way we felt God wanted us to do it which was being celibate. We said to God, ‘This is who we are, I know you take us as we are, our faults, our fears, our joys, our hope as a couple and have your way.”

A year before the interview, Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry exchanged vows, and the wedding ceremony, which was held in California, was attended by the duo’s close friends and family members.

They welcomed a son named Aden John Tanner the following year and later confirmed during a conversation with Us Weekly that they wouldn’t have any more kids after a second child.

“Usually it’s like, ‘Aww, how sweet! OMG!’ Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, God, girl. It’s all you. All you, honey. Do you need any help? You need any help? I’ll help you out.”

Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry then became parents to daughter Ariah in 2021. Notably, the former was active as a journalist for around 17 years, where he worked for Fox News and currently serves as the President of Century Oak Winery. According to his LinkedIn page, he also owns the Housley Napa Valley.

