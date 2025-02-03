'Euphoria' stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow enjoy New York Rangers' Celebrity Row seats at Madison Square Garden

Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow attended a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. The NHL shared a video of them smiling and waving to the crowd on the Jumbotron. The post read:

"Oh, hello there 👋, @maudeapatow and @sydney_sweeney are taking in the action at MSG tonight!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

They were put on screen at 9:41 in the first perid. At that time, Vegas was controlling the game with nine shots compared to five by Rangers and the game was goalless.

The New York Rangers eventually won 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves, becoming the first U.S.-born goalie to reach 400 NHL wins. In was also the second game for J.T. Miller, who returned in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

On Euphoria, Sweeney and Apatow’s characters, Cassie and Lexi Howard, have a complicated relationship on screen. But off-screen, they are close friends.

“She’s the sister I always wished I had,” Sweeney said about relationship with Apatow (via graziamagazine.com)

Sweeney and Apatow often spend time together, sharing laughs and memories.

Other instances of celebity presence at MSG for New York Rangers game, including 'Euphoria' actress Zendaya

It's quite common for Madison Square Garden to have a celebrity presence. Sitting in the heart of New York, this arena have seen presence of many celebrities like actor Jon Hamm, Tom Hanks, David Harbour and actresses Margot Robbie and Meghan Markle, etc.

Euphoria actress Zendaya was spotted at Madison Square Garden in February 2022. She was threse to watch a New York Rangers game with spiderman actor Tom Holland. They wore Rangers jerseys with each other’s names.

Zendaya paired hers with a cream sweater, white skirt and black boots, while Holland wore a red hoodie and black pants. They were joined by Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer and Holland’s brother Harry.

Expand Tweet

The list of Stars attending Rangers' home games is long, which also includes newly elected president of USA, Donald Trump, who enjoyed a game with first lady Melania Trump in May 2015 at MSG. They watched a playoff game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers.

Expand Tweet

Later in the same month, Trump attended the Rangers' conference finals game against Tampa Bay Lightning with his son Eric Trump.

Poplular comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon was also present at MSG in an earlier game, against the Tampa Bay in the same playoff series as Trump. The New York Rangers lost that series 4-3, missing their chance to win the Stanley Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback