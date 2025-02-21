Anne-Marie and Slowthai's relationship timeline explored as the singer reveals second pregnancy in a new Instagram post

On Wednesday, February 19, singer-songwriter Anne-Marie announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. In a reel posted by the 33-year-old, she can be seen lip-syncing to her latest single, Don't Panic, as she grabs her belly. The reel seemingly surprised her fans, as the singer made the announcement days after celebrating her daughter Seven's first birthday.

According to a report by The Sun dated March 13, 2024, Anne-Marie and British rapper Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton, started dating in 2022. The media outlet also reported that a source close to the couple claimed they secretly married in July of the same year in Las Vegas, US, while the singer was on her Dysfunctional Tour.

Anne-Marie and rapper Slowthai's relationship timeline

According to The Mirror on May 28, 2022, Anne-Marie and Slowthai were first spotted together that same month at the Ronnie Scott's jazz club in London.

Later, in February 2023, Slowthai confirmed their relationship in his interview with Rolling Stone. He shared that the best part about his relationship with Anne-Marie was that they could have a genuine talk about things and shed off their celebrity personas in front of each other. He said,

"When you connect, it doesn’t matter about any of that [celebrity]. You can talk and vent about stuff, but I think the best thing is when you come home removing all that stuff, and you don’t even think that you do anything else. Or you don’t even really need to talk about it."

Slowthai also suggested how he felt comfortable in the relationship, saying,

"You either get on like a house on fire with some people or you don’t. And some people feel like they’re part of the furniture, that they’ve always been around and known you."

Further, in March 2023, the singer also confirmed their relationship by posting a clip with the rapper on TikTok. In the clip, she lip-syncs to Slowthai's track Happy before kissing him. A fan page of the couple, @anne_marie_slowthai_, reposted the TikTok clip on Instagram.

As aforementioned, in March 2024, The Sun reported that a source claimed that the couple secretly tied the knot on July 26, 2022, just after a few months of dating. They also shared the two got married in Las Vegas while she was on break from touring. The source said:

"Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago. She had an eight-week break from her tour, and they went to Las Vegas and got married."

In April 2024, calling the year her favorite, Anne-Marie announced the birth of her first child, Seven. In an Instagram post, she wrote,

"2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang."

More recently, on February 18, 2025, the singer-songwriter posted pictures of her daughter Seven's first birthday celebration. She wrote in the caption,

"Our baby is 1!! A year with the most beautiful soul. I hope you have loved your life so far. Our precious little book worm, you are so clever and funny. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with you."

Anne-Marie and Slowthai have neither revealed the gender of their second child nor the due date as of this writing.

