How did Bea and Ben meet in Anyone But You? Fans draw canon comparison as Sydney Sweeney spotted at Glen Powell's sister's wedding rehearsal dinner

Sydney Sweeney reportedly reunited with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell in Texas. On Sunday. March 30, 2025, the Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi shared photos from the pair's alleged outing at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex.

The post included screenshots of an anonymous tip claiming the two actors were at the restaurant for Powell's sister, Leslie's, wedding rehearsal dinner.

As the pictures went viral, fans were quick to draw a comparison with their 2023 romcom Anyone But You. In the film, their characters, Bae (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) meet at a coffee shop and form an instant connection, spending the day together. They separate over a misunderstanding and reunite while attending the wedding of the former's sister's wedding in Australia.

The film was a commercial success. Noting the chemistry of the two actors on camera and during the film's promotion, fans have since taken to linking the two stars together.

Glen Powell's sister, Leslie, has been "close friends" with Sydney Sweeney for a "long time"

The development comes amid rumors of Sydney Sweeney's split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Sweeney has been dating the film producer since the late 2010s and got engaged in 2022. According to a report by People magazine, fans noticed that the actress had deleted a picture of them kissing from a post shared earlier this year. She also posted pictures of herself sans her engagement ring.

Notably, when Sydney Sweeney's character on Anyone but You, Bae, reunited with Ben, she, too, had broken up with her fiancé.

According to US Weekly, citing an "insider," Glen Powell's sister, Leslie, invited the actress to her wedding since they have "been close friends for a long time." Leslie, a singer and songwriter, also worked on the film. Sweeney had reportedly RSVP'd to the event months ago and brought one of her friends as her guest.

While shooting the romcom, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to Davino. Meanwhile, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris. Addressing fan speculation, the actor told Business Insider in December 2023:

"I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off... She’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy."

Sweeney shut down dating rumors during her SNL monologue in March 2023. She stated that it was "obviously not true." She noted that Davino, a co-producer, was there during the entire shoot before adding:

"I just want to let everyone know that (Davino's) the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever."

In December of the same year, she told Glamour UK that she and Davino were in a "steady relationship," describing the latter as her "best friend."

In March, US Weekly reported that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their wedding and were facing "major issues" as a couple. However, the outlet added that it was not a full "split" and that the couple were working on their relationship.

However, the couple has not publicly commented on the rumors.

