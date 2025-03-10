"Like the gentleman he is, he covered me" — Amanda Seyfried recalls how Glen Powell came to her rescue during a wardrobe malfunction at award show

Actress Amanda Seyfried recalled a major wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, where actor Glen Powell helped her out. Seyfried was wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown that evening.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on March 8, Seyfried shared how Glen Powell came to her rescue when her dress accidentally tore during the event. The actress was awarded Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her performance in The Dropout that year. She said:

"My b*obs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun. t was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off."

Seyfried added that she was with Powell when the incident happened:

"I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart. We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up."

Amanda Seyfried added that she ended up wearing "someone else's jacket" on stage that evening while receiving her award. Powell's film, Top Gun: Maverick, was also nominated at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Amanda Seyfried recalled how she sang one of Sabrina Carpenter's hits nonstop on set

In her interview with PEOPLE, Amanda Seyfried was asked to recall the last time she sang a song out loud. The Mean Girls actress shared that she recently sang Sabrina Carpenter's hit number, Please Please Please, on her sets.

"Yesterday I was singing Sabrina Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" for at least four hours on set. I was probably annoying people. I did hear myself saying, "Sorry, sorry, sorry," Seyfried said.

This is not the first time Seyfried showed her admiration for Sabrina Carpenter.

In an interview with ABC News host Will Ganss in October 2024, Amanda Seyfried addressed the idea of Sabrina Carpenter playing her daughter in a potential Mamma Mia 3. Ganss pointed out that Carpenter had performed ABBA's iconic number Mamma Mia during her Short N' Sweet concert and asked Seyfried how she felt about her potential casting. The actress said:

"Yeah - technically, she could/ You're right. Actually, doesn't matter. You're right. You know what? Old age makeup for me. I don't mind. I'm an actor, I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. It's fine. I'm a big fan."

Despite the interesting casting suggestion, Amanda Seyfried is only 13 years older than Sabrina Carpenter. She played the protagonist, Sophie Sheridan, in the 2008 musical comedy, Mamma Mia. In 2018, she reprised her role in the sequel, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She starred alongside an ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Stellan Skarsgaard among others.

In the 2018 sequel, Sophie and her husband, Sky, were preparing to welcome their child. While a third Mamma Mia film has not yet been announced, discussions about a potential sequel are reportedly ongoing. If Amanda Seyfried reprises her role in the film, the idea of her having a daughter could be possible.

In a March 6 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Amanda Seyfried reiterated that she is open to the idea of Sabrina Carpenter being cast as her daughter in Mamma Mia 3, given she is "aging."

In her interview with Ganss, Seyfried revealed that she has yet to get a script for a potential third film.

"Mamma Mia 3, let's go baby. Everybody says it's going to happen, but I haven't seen a script," she said.

Meanwhile, series producer Judy Craymer also hinted that she sees a "trilogy there" in a May 2023 interview with Deadline. It remains to be seen whether a third film will come to fruition in the future.

As of now, Amanda Seyfried will next be seen on Peacock TV's crime drama series, Long Bright River. The series will premiere on March 13.

