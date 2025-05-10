Which Taylor Swift song is in It Ends With Us? Songstress subpoenaed amid Lively–Baldoni drama, her rep claims it is for "creating tabloid clickbait"

Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly been subpoenaed as a witness in the legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively. The legal issues began after Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual misconduct during the filming of It Ends With Us. She also alleged that Baldoni had hired a PR firm to start an online smear campaign against her.

Justin Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their PR firm Vision PR, and publicist Leslie Sloane. People Magazine reported that Baldoni also included Swift as one of the defendants in the countersuit.

Additionally, TMZ also reported that Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman filed a subpoena against Swift. However, Swift's camp has reportedly lambasted the subpoena, claiming that she was minimally involved in the entire It Ends With Us fiasco.

That being said, it is worth noting that Taylor Swift's song My Tears Ricochet, from her 2020 album Folklore was a part of It Ends With Us. The song from Folklore, which is Swift's eighth studio album, was also included in the first trailer for the film.

Swift's spokesperson claimed that while My Tears Ricochet was a part of the trailer, the singer "never set foot on the set" of It Ends With Us, according to TMZ.

The representative said that the mad woman singer wasn't involved in "any casting or creative decisions," and neither did she "score the film." They added that Swift "never saw an edit or made any notes on the film." She reportedly "didn't even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release." Taylor Swift was "headlining the biggest tour in history" in 2023 and 2024, her publicist said, explaining why the singer didn't watch the film when it was released.

Referring to Swift's song used in the film, they added the connection she had with the film was "permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet."

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the singer's representative noted.

However, in his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni had reportedly stated that Swift was involved in the casting of Isabela Ferrer as young Lily Bloom in the film.

Furthermore, Swift had allegedly paid an impromptu visit to a critical meeting between Blake and Justin during the filming of It Ends With Us. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was also present.

When podcaster Zack Peter highlighted the three alleged ways in which Taylor Swift was involved in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni saga

Podcaster and social media commentator Zack Peter highlighted the three ways Taylor Swift may be involved in the ongoing legal war between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an episode on May 5, 2025.

According to Peter, the text messages between Lively and Swift would be examined to understand the extent of her alleged involvement in the filming of It Ends With Us.

"Her texts are gonna be very telling in terms of like what she actually knew and how involved in the movie she was. Taylor Swift's song My Tears Ricochet was used as the anthem for It Ends With Us, and apparently there was a rumor going around that she got the original composer fired," Zack Peter claimed.

Secondly, Peter highlighted Swift's alleged involvement in the casting of Isabela Ferrer as a younger version of Lily Bloom. As per claims made by both Ferrer and Justin Baldoni (in his lawsuit), the songstress was essential to the casting decision.

"Then we get to young Lily, who was played by Isabela Ferrer, and apparently Taylor Swift was very instrumental in getting Isabela cast for the role of young Lily, which was admitted by both Isabela and by Justin Baldoni that Taylor Swift definitely had some sort of influence," Peter continued.

Finally, the social media commentator referenced script rewrites in a scene of It Ends With Us, which was allegedly influenced by Swift.

"Then we have the infamous rooftop scene that Ryan Reynolds supposedly had written, but Blake Lively is the one that claimed that she was the one writing the lines in this scene. And this is the scene that she references when she says that she has her "dragons", Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift, that are in her court, and they agree with her rewrites of the script," he inferred.

According to People magazine, Swift and Blake have been close friends since 2015. Lively and Reynolds have been spotted at several vacations and events featuring Swift, including her Fourth of July party in 2016.

Furthermore, in a Deadline interview in November 2024, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that the singer is the godmother to their daughters.

