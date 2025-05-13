What did Taylor Swift say after her subpoena in Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case? Zack Peter says singer's deposition should be "short and sweet"

Taylor Swift was subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. A response from Swift's team has now come, calling it an attempt to create "tabloid clickbait" while distancing the singer from the issue.
Pop culture commentator Zack Peter, who has been actively covering the It Ends With Us legal drama, reacted to the subpoena in a post on X on May 10.
"Taylor Swift’s attorney is speaking out about her being subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni and — spoiler — she’s NOT happy about it! They claim she had ZERO involvement. If that’s the case, her deposition should be short & sweet," Zack wrote on X.
Although Swift hasn't responded directly to being subpoenaed, her representatives have commented on the same via People Magazine:
“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie; she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and she was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”
The statement continued,
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ “ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Zack Peter's reaction to Taylor Swift's rep's statement
The YouTuber shared his thoughts on the singer's representative's statement. He said, while he loves that Swift is taking a "step away from Blake Lively." However, he is not fully convinced that the pop icon had interference in the movie. He mentioned Isabella Farah's acknowledgment of Swift's significant role in helping her get cast.
"Maybe it wasn't so much where Taylor Swift was reviewing all of the casting tapes, but from the story that we do know.... Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were both together reviewing or Justin Baldoni had shared with them the casting tape for Isabella Farah and Taylor Swift co-signed, you know....she definitely had some sort of influence there," Peters said.
He further accused Blake Lively of inserting Swift cleverly.
"She claims that she didn't know that the meeting was going on, that she was told to meet Blake Lively at her apartment and the meeting happened to just still be going on to which she walked in. I think Blake intentionally knew that the meeting was going to go long and knew when to invite Taylor. That way, Taylor could walk in at the right time."
What is the alleged role of Taylor Swift in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case?
For a quick recap, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and his team for s*xual harassment and a smear campaign, to which Baldoni and his team responded by cross-suing Lively for public defamation, claiming that she attempted to take over the film due to her strong connections in the industry.
Swift was not named in the lawsuit, but it appears that she is the "megacelebrity friend" mentioned in the legal filing since her first name is in a text message that Baldoni sent to Lively.
The trial is scheduled for March 2026, and according to an April 26 report from People, actor Hugh Jackman could also be summoned.