"I would imagine there's a lot more money involved" — Zack Peter alleges this reason behind Kyle Richards' return to RHOBH

After much speculation, it appears that Kyle Richards is all set to return to RHOBH season 15. While quoting a May 5 report of The US Sun, entertainment reporter Zack Peter talked about Kyle Richards' return to the new season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and alleges that "more money" is the reason behind her return.

Ad

Kyle Richards has been appearing on the show since its debut in 2010; however, it was unclear whether she'd return for season 15. Reports suggest that she'd be returning.

Ad

Trending

In the May 7 episode of No Filter with Zack Peter, Zack read the report from The US Sun, which is based on insider information, and said:

“Kyle was the big question mark for the longest time, but she is coming back. Producers offered her a big incentive to come back, so she is....She’s had long talks with production about what she is willing and not willing to show. She knows, basically, she has to step it up next season."

Ad

Zack added,

"I would imagine there's a lot more money involved."

Zack also said that every participant needs to step it up and talked about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's rumored relationship.

"I think they all have to step it up. Like, just give us Morgan. Give us or give it, yeah. Just be like I'm a lesbian and we'll be cool with that....I wonder if we will see Morgan on camera. I mean, obviously, like, is that the big incentive is that Morgan's going to get like a big paycheck? I don't know. It'll be interesting," Zack said.

Ad

What do we know so far about Kyle Richards' return on RHOBH?

Ad

In a January 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the RHOBH star was asked about coming back to Bravo’s series, to which Kyle gave a noncommittal response.

"There’s kind of a part of me that wants to have that! And then I’m like, “For what, Kyle?! For what!”

Later, during an April 8 Amazon Livestream, she was again asked about filming for the show, but she didn’t share any information.

Ad

In a recent interview with People magazine, published on April 30, Kyle Richards said that she still needs to “make that decision” regarding her return to the show and said the following when asked if she questions her decision on returning every season.

“Yes, and sometimes mid-season.” Of course. I mean, it's very difficult for your life [to be] out there and have the world weighing in on analyzing things and people not knowing you know the full scope of full details,” she elaborated. “And judging you without being able to explain everything, it's very difficult.”

Ad

However, the May 5 report of The US Sun, based on the information from an insider, confirms Kyle's reappearance on the show.

“She’s had long talks with production about what she is willing and not willing to show. She knows, basically, she has to step it up next season....She says she’s showing as much as she can without hurting those around her. But fans want to see more of her personal life, which includes her dating life,” the report quotes.

Ad

The same reports also confirm the comeback of Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, and Sutton Stracke. Fans can expect a few new faces following Garcelle Beauvais's sudden departure from the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More