"I want to go back now" - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards comments on her future return 

Kyle Richards, who has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since it began in 2010, told People on April 30 that she’s unsure about returning for season 15. She said it’s hard being judged by millions of viewers who don’t see the full story.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that this happens to her every season, and she often questions each year if she wants to return. Season 14 was no different, as it was a particularly difficult one for her, so much so that she hasn’t even watched the recent episodes. However, she’s now feeling a bit better and has revealed that she wants to return.

“What was going on in my personal life, so I just didn't watch the reunion. I want to go back now. I see so many clips on Instagram anyway, but you feel like you see the show. But now I want to go back, now that I'm feeling a little better,” she said.

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reflects on the hard life of a reality star

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 wasn't so good for star Kyle Richards. She last appeared during the reunion episode, where she defended re reasoning to keep quiet about her relationship with Morgan Wade.

She admitted feeling "guilty" for bringing Wade into the reality TV spotlight, noting that it caused her anxiety and that she no longer wants to be part of that.

After the reunion episode that premiered on April 15, Richards was wondering if she wanted to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 after the gruesome previous season.

Ad

In her interview with People, the reality star said she needs to make a final decision about her return—something she shared she does before each season, and sometimes even midway through.

Ad

Richards deemed the life of a reality star and the things they have to endure in front of millions of viewers, responsible for her not wanting to be enthusiastic about returning.

“Of course. I mean, it's very difficult for your life [to be] out there and have the world weighing in on analyzing things and people not knowing you know the full scope of full details,” she elaborated. “And judging you without being able to explain everything, it's very difficult. So it depends on what year and what season, whether I can handle it or not,” she said.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star further admitted that the emotional toll of the recent season made it hard for her to watch it. While she noted that she always acted out the episodes, season 14 was particularly "challenging" for her.

“Honestly, I didn't watch, which I don't like saying that, because I do like to watch the show, even if — I only watch it once, normally. But I like to watch even if it's difficult. I like to watch the good end of that, but this season, it was just too challenging for me,” she explained.

Ad

With the things going on in her personal life, and how it was dissected in the public eye, she wasn't even able to watch the reunion episode. However, after getting some time to reflect on the situation, she said she was now "feeling a little better" and wished to return for the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episodes are available on Bravo and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More