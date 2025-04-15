"There's nothing super or duper about that" — Zack Peter makes his feelings known about Coachella showers that have gone viral on TikTok

On April 15, 2025, Comedian Zack Peter took to X to share his thoughts on the ongoing Coachella festival and explained why he chose not to attend the event this year. In the caption of the post, Peter wrote:

Ad

"OK, Coachella — let’s talk about it… and the Super Duper Showers on TikTok."

For the unversed, The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, commonly known as Coachella, is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Located in the Coachella Valley within the Colorado Desert, the festival features artists from various genres over two weekends.

In the video, Zack Peter showed his strong disinterest in attending Coachella 2025 . He critiqued the festival, stating:

Ad

Trending

"A number of people asked me if I went to the festival, if I was going to it, or just assumed I'm some sort of Coachella-goer, you think I want to go to the desert? Do you think I just fell out of a coconut tree?"

Zack Peter added,

"Nobody there even looks like they're even having any fun. They're all on their phones and filtering their faces. Which, a side note, if you're going to filter your face, at least make it look like you're having fun. I have things to do, okay? I am booked and busy."

Ad

Zack further criticized the viral "super-duper showers" at the festival, pointing out that they cost $10 and "there is nothing super or duper about them".

"The super duper showers for $10? There's nothing super or duper about them, okay? Do you know where I can get a super duper shower for free? at home, and the water pressure is super duper better. I can dance to Lady Gaga at home for free and I can take some shrooms and hook up with the homeless person here, okay? I don't need a desert. Thank you", he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is the viral "super-duper shower" at Coachella 2025?

According to Billboard, the music and arts festival is currently taking place from April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025, featuring popular artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Black Pink's Jennie.

During the festival, many attendees prefer to stay at the camping grounds, which are much more affordable than booking nearby hotels. Shower facilities have been provided for festival-goers staying on the camping ground, ranging from basic free showers to the viral "super-duper" shower facilities.

Ad

Camping at Coachella(Image via Coachella's official website)

The latter have gone viral on TikTok, with festival-goers sharing their experiences using them. However, according to the Hindustan Times, netizens have highlighted several downsides of the showers, including lack of privacy, overcrowding, and restricted operating hours.

Ad

According to the official Coachella website, several facilities, including Food, WiFi, Security & medical services, are also available at the music and arts festival.

READ MORE: What did Nicki Minaj say about Farrah Abraham? Beef explored as 'Teen Mom' alum calls out rapper's "mental illness"on podcast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More