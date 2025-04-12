Can anyone go to Coachella? Cost, ending time, and all you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition

Coachella has returned with a lineup of new performances by various popular artists from the music industry this year. The concerts have been separated into two phases, with the first ones happening between April 11 and 13, followed by the next lineup of shows from April 18 to April 20, as revealed on the festival’s official website.

Ad

Notably, there is no age limit to visit the festival, which means that anyone can enjoy the performances. The event website also says that kids who are five years old or under can get a free entry; however, camping at the site is allowed only for those who are 18 or above.

According to Klook on February 13, this year’s Coachella is scheduled at the Indio, California-based Empire Polo Club. While people can use public transportation facilities to enjoy the event, they can select other services as well, such as renting a car. Furthermore, attendees can take shuttles through separate passes, which can be purchased online on the festival's website.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Coachella will continue until midnight every day, and the event will be available for live-streaming on YouTube. The streaming will be done from seven stages, and people will be able to watch highlights a day later on the same platform.

The first weekend includes performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Missy Elliott, The Prodigy, Lola Young, Saison, Chris Lorenzo, Tiffany Tyson, DJ Gigola, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others.

Ad

Coachella 2025: Cost of visiting, age limit, and other details

As mentioned, anyone is allowed to enter and enjoy the event, and people willing to camp should be 18 or older. In case someone below the mentioned age limit wants to camp, they have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and they must also have a festival pass.

The cost of visiting Coachella depends on the kind of experience one wants to have. A report by the BBC in April 2024 listed the details of a few people who went to the festival, and they ended up paying between $1,200 and $3,250.

Ad

A significant portion of the expenses is spent on the passes, where the VIP section has the highest price, considering that it provides all the facilities such as access to air-conditioned restrooms and shaded seating spaces.

Ad

Apart from that, there are costs for traveling, while the parking pass for the full weekend is priced at around $249 alongside other fees, as per The Independent in April last year. The expenses are higher if someone is traveling from another part of the country by flight.

People willing to visit Coachella can also opt for the round-trip shuttle service, worth $299 with additional costs, where the guests would be taken to the event venue from the Los Angeles International Airport. According to The Independent, pick-up and drop-off service in shuttles is also available near all the hotels in Indio, California.

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, there are the costs of booking rooms at hotels. However, the prices are different in all of them and could range from $378 to $8,900 in some cases. The Coachella website lists a few hotels that can prove to be a good option for anyone, including Embassy Suites by Hilton La Quinta.

For more updates on the prices and other rules and restrictions, people can visit the event website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More