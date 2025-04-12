Can anyone go to Coachella? Cost, ending time, and all you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition

Coachella has returned with a lineup of new performances by various popular artists from the music industry this year. The concerts have been separated into two phases, with the first ones happening between April 11 and 13, followed by the next lineup of shows from April 18 to April 20, as revealed on the festival’s official website.
Notably, there is no age limit to visit the festival, which means that anyone can enjoy the performances. The event website also says that kids who are five years old or under can get a free entry; however, camping at the site is allowed only for those who are 18 or above.
According to Klook on February 13, this year’s Coachella is scheduled at the Indio, California-based Empire Polo Club. While people can use public transportation facilities to enjoy the event, they can select other services as well, such as renting a car. Furthermore, attendees can take shuttles through separate passes, which can be purchased online on the festival's website.
Coachella will continue until midnight every day, and the event will be available for live-streaming on YouTube. The streaming will be done from seven stages, and people will be able to watch highlights a day later on the same platform.
The first weekend includes performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Missy Elliott, The Prodigy, Lola Young, Saison, Chris Lorenzo, Tiffany Tyson, DJ Gigola, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and many others.
Coachella 2025: Cost of visiting, age limit, and other details
As mentioned, anyone is allowed to enter and enjoy the event, and people willing to camp should be 18 or older. In case someone below the mentioned age limit wants to camp, they have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and they must also have a festival pass.
The cost of visiting Coachella depends on the kind of experience one wants to have. A report by the BBC in April 2024 listed the details of a few people who went to the festival, and they ended up paying between $1,200 and $3,250.
A significant portion of the expenses is spent on the passes, where the VIP section has the highest price, considering that it provides all the facilities such as access to air-conditioned restrooms and shaded seating spaces.
Apart from that, there are costs for traveling, while the parking pass for the full weekend is priced at around $249 alongside other fees, as per The Independent in April last year. The expenses are higher if someone is traveling from another part of the country by flight.
People willing to visit Coachella can also opt for the round-trip shuttle service, worth $299 with additional costs, where the guests would be taken to the event venue from the Los Angeles International Airport. According to The Independent, pick-up and drop-off service in shuttles is also available near all the hotels in Indio, California.
On the other hand, there are the costs of booking rooms at hotels. However, the prices are different in all of them and could range from $378 to $8,900 in some cases. The Coachella website lists a few hotels that can prove to be a good option for anyone, including Embassy Suites by Hilton La Quinta.
For more updates on the prices and other rules and restrictions, people can visit the event website.