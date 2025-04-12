How much is safari camping at Coachella? All you need to know ahead of 2025 edition

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially began on Friday, April 11, 2025. Like every year, this time too, the festival offers various camping choices, including La Campana Tent Camping, Lake Eldorado Camping, and Safari Camping, for those looking for a more opulent experience. These camps come with air-conditioned tents, comfortable beds, and private showers.

Ad

Safari camping options are available in two types: Safari tents and Safari Cabanas. They both have 3 tiers: tier 1 costs $10,000, tier 2 costs $11,000, and tier 3 costs $12,000. These are for the weekends. On average, a two-person Coachella Safari Cabana costs about $12,000.

Ad

Trending

However, as of writing, the festival site has only tier 3 left for both types of Safari. Additionally, tents and cabanas include accommodations for 2 people. Up to two additional guests may be added for a fee, which hasn't been announced yet.

Everything to know about the Coachella Safari accommodations

For context, as per the Valley Music Travel’s page, the Safari Campground is located behind the main festival arena. It offers air-conditioned, fully equipped rooms with scenic views of the mountains and palm trees.

Ad

The safari tent options include air-conditioned facilities and showers, breakfast and late-night refreshments, and an air-conditioned lounge. The package also features concierge service, golf cart transportation between stages, and private parking next to the campground.

In addition to all the amenities needed for sleeping or relaxing, the Safari Tents option offers Coachella weekend guest passes for one or two people for either of the weekends.

These packages also include a four-night stay in a Shikar-style tent that is fully furnished. There will be a choice of either one or two queen beds. This bundle includes air conditioning, a power strip, lighting, a mini-fridge, pillows, towels, sheets, a full-length mirror, and chairs.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, the package grants entry to all VIP facilities and common areas for festival attendees. Guests also enjoy access to friendly Safari Concierge and Front Desk services on-site.

Other amenities provided to festival-goers include groceries, ice, supply ordering and delivery, event product ordering and delivery, and planned on-site massage treatments.

Coachella ticket holders who choose Safari accommodations also gain access to the Safari Campground, which features 24-hour security, private parking next to the campground, WiFi, festival live streaming, evening bites, a cash bar, the air-conditioned Safari Lounge for breakfast every day, and more.

Ad

On the other hand, Safari Cabana packages include a four-night stay in a fully equipped cabana with either one queen bed or a lounge configuration. Like the Safari tents, this option comes with lighting, a mini-fridge, a power strip, an air conditioner, pillows, sheets, a full-length mirror, and chairs.

Other than these, there will be on-site access to welcoming Safari Concierge & Front Desk services. The Safari Campground further provides air-conditioned showers and bathrooms, along with 24-hour security and private parking.

Ad

Ad

It is worth noting that all other features of the Safari Cabana package are identical to the Safari Tent package. However, service fees, item costs, and gratuities are not included in this package and will be charged separately depending on the services provided.

In addition to this, first come, first served is how complementary texts are distributed, and availability is not assured. However, attendees of the festival must abide by a few rules. Campers must have a legal guardian or be at least 18 years old.

Ad

Furthermore, large vehicles, motorcycles, and RVs are prohibited in the Coachella campgrounds. From Friday through Sunday, vehicles are locked down from 9 pm until 2 am. Lastly, large generators, glass, and open flames are prohibited.

Coachella 2025 is being held at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio. The venue opens at 1 pm from Friday through Sunday, with general parking opening at 11 am. Several sets are scheduled to begin at either 1 pm or during that hour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More