Coachella 2025: YouTube Livestream, lineups, dates, and everything to know

The annual Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival returns for its 24th year at California's Empire Polo Club over two weekends - April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, 2025. Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone will headline Coachella this year, with performances from Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Benson Boone, and Missy Elliot, among others.

According to Pitchfork, Coachella will be live-streamed on its official YouTube page. Viewers can watch the stage-by-stage stream over the weekend, starting from 4:00 pm PST/7:00 pm EST on April 11 and running nonstop till April 13.

The music acts will be split up across Coachella's eight stages, which include:

Main Stage Outdoor Theater Sahara Mojave Gobi Sonora Yuma Quasar

Exploring Coachella's schedule, set time, and lineup

The first weekend of Coachella 2025 is set between April 11 and April 13, and the second weekend is between April 18 and April 20. The first act on the main stage of Coachella at 4:20 pm PST is Thee Sacred Souls.

The first day at the main stage will close with a performance from headliner Lady Gaga, who recently released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, in March. The lineup for both weekends at Coachella is the same except for the pre-show performances and the Quasar stage.

Here is the schedule for both weekends of Coachella across all stages on all three days.

Friday (April 11 & April 18, 2025)

1) Main Stage

3:00 pm - Gabe Real

4:20 pm - Thee Sacred Souls

5:40 pm - Marina

7:10 pm - Benson Boone

9:00 pm - Missy Elliott

11:10 pm - Lady Gaga

2) Outdoor Theater

4:05 pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5:25 pm - The Go-Gos

6:45 pm - Tyla

8:20 pm - The Marias

10:10 pm - Parcels

3) Sahara

2:55 pm - Autin Millz

4:00 pm - Chris Lorenzo

5:15 pm - Three 6 Mafia

6:10 pm - Sara Landry

7:45 pm - Lisa

9:10 pm - Yeat

10:25 pm - Glorilla

11:50 pm - Mustard

4) Mojave

2:35 pm - Ravyn Lenae

4:00 pm - Saint Jhn

4:50 pm - Lola Young

6:05 pm - Djo

7:20 pm - Eyedress

8:35 pm - Miike Snow

10:05 pm - The Prodigy

5) Gobi

2:15 pm - Parisi

4:00 pm - Maribou State

4:45 pm - 4batz

5:55 pm -D4vd

7:00 pm - A. G. Cook

8:15 pm - Artemas

9:30 pm - Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

10:40 pm - Indo Warehouse

6) Sonora

2:00 pm - Glixen

3:00 pm - Vs Self

4:00 pm - Tops

5:00 pm - Julie

6:10 pm - Kneecap

7:30 pm - Los Mirlos

8:40 pm - Speed

10:00 pm - HiTech

7) Yuma

1:00 pm - EREZ

1:45 pm - Coco & Breezy

2:45 pm - Moon Boots

3:45 pm - Shermanology

4:45 pm - Damian Lazarus

5:45 pm - Beltran

7:00 pm - Tinlicker

8:15 pm - Pete Tong b2b Ahmed Spins

9:45 pm - Chris Stussy

11:15 pm - Vintage Culture

8) Quasar

5:00 pm - Coco & Breezy x Kaleena Zanders (April 11) & Rafael x Miluhska (April 18)

7:00 pm - The Martinez Brothers x Loco Dice (April 11) & Testpilot x Zhu (April 18

Saturday (April 12 & April 19, 2025)

1) Main Stage

4:00 pm - Jimmy Eat World

5:25 pm - T-Pain

7:15 pm - Charli XCX

9:05 pm - Green Day

11:40 pm - Travis Scott

2) Outdoor Theater

4:00 pm - Tink

5:05 pm - Japanese Breakfast

6:25 pm - Gustavo Dudamel

8:15 pm- Clairo

9:45 pm - Above & Beyond

11:20 pm - Misfits

3) Sahara

4:10 pm - Alok

5:25 pm - Disco Lines

6:45 pm - Shoreline Mafia

8:35 pm - ENHYPEN

9:50 pm - Mau P

11:30 pm - Keinemusik

4) Mohave

4:55 pm - Yo Gabba Gabba!

5:55 pm - Sam Fender

7:15 pm - Ivan Cornejo

8:25 pm - Hanumankind

9:45 pm - Horsegiirl

11:00 pm - The Dare

5) Gobi

4:05 pm - Glass Beams

5:15 pm - Viagra Boys

6:30 pm - 2hollis

8:20 pm - Darkside

9:40 pm - Beth Gibbons

11:00 pm - Rawayana

6) Sonora

4:00 pm - Judeline

5:00 pm - Underscores

6:10 pm - Blonde Redhead

8:30 pm - VTSS

9:50 pm - El Malilla

7) Yuma

1:00 pm - HAAi

2:00 pm - DJ Gigola

3:00 pm - Layton Giordani

4:15 pm - Klangkuenstler

5:30 pm - Indira Paganotto

6:45 pm - Infected Mushroom

8:00 pm - Mind Against b2b Massano

9:30 pm - Amelie Lens

11 pm - Eli Brown

8) Quasar

6:00 pm - Fcukers (DJ set) x HAAi (April 12) & EREZ x Tripolism (April 19)

8:15 pm - Barry Can’t Swim x 2manydjs x salute (April 12) and IDRIS x Kaskade Redux (April 19)

Sunday (April 13 & April 20, 2025)

1) Main Stage

4:05 pm - Shaboozey

5:25 pm - Beabadoobee

7:00 pm - Junior H

8:35 pm - Megan Thee Stallion

10:25 pm - Post Malone

2) Outdoor Theater

4:00 pm - Meute

5:00 pm - Keshi

6:15 pm - Still Woozy

7:45 pm - Jennie

9:10 pm - Zedd

10:55 PM - Polo & Pan

3) Sahara

4:00 pm - Interplanetary Criminal

5:00 pm - Ben Bohmer

6:00 pm - Sammy Virji

7:00 pm - Boris Brejcha

8:10 pm - Chase & Status

9:35 pm - Ty Dolla $ign

10:55 pm - XG

4) Mojave

4:10 pm - Muni Long

5:25 pm - Jessie Murph

6:40 pm - Rema

8:00 pm - Basement Jaxx

9:25 pm - Kraftwerk

5) Gobi

4:00 pm - The Beaches

5:00 pm - Amaarae

6:20 pm - Mohamed Ramadan

7:25 pm - BigXthaBlug

8:35 pm - Arca

9:55 pm - Amyl and the Sniffers

6) Sonora

4:00 pm - Wisp

5:20 pm - Soft Play

6:30 pm - Circle Jerks

7:40 pm - Ginger Root

9:05 pm - Snow Strippers

7) Yuma

1:00 pm - Yulia Niko

2:00 pm - AMÉMÉ

3:00 pm - DESIREE

4:30 pm - Tripolism

6:00 pm - Sparrow & Barbossa

7:30 pm - Dennis Cruz

9:00 pm - Francis Mercier

10:30 pm - Dixon b2b Jimi Jules

8) Quasar

5:00 pm - Odd Mob (April 13) and Annicka x Azzecca (April 20)

7:00 pm - Tiësto (April 13) and Alesso Body Hi x Gorgon City (April 20)

FKA Twigs was expected to perform during both weekends of Coachella 2025. However, she canceled after facing problems while applying for her US visa.

Following this, Coachella added two new surprise acts: rock band Weezer for the 3:10 pm slot at Mohave on April 12 and Ed Sheeran for the 3:00 pm slot at Mohave on April 19.

