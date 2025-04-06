What time will BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa perform at Coachella 2025? Dates, stage, online streaming & more

On April 6, 2025, X account @BUU_BLACKPINK posted the official Coachella 2025 set times for BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa. The two artists have solo sets on different days and stages during Coachella’s two weekends.

Lisa is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 11, on the Sahara Stage from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM PT. In Korean Standard Time (KST), that’s Saturday, April 12, from 11:45 AM to 12:40 PM.

Meanwhile, Jennie will perform on Sunday, April 13, at the Outdoor Theatre from 7:45 PM to 8:35 PM PT. The same set time applies to her second appearance on Sunday, April 20. In KST, her performance will run from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM the following day.

Lisa and Jennie’s performances will stream live on YouTube on Coachella’s official channel. The Coachella Livestream app offers another way to watch.

BLACKPINK performed at Coachella for the first time in 2019, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so. They returned in 2023. That year, Jennie performed You & Me and Lisa performed Money as solo acts.

BLACKPINK set for 2025 world tour across continents

On February 19, 2025, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour. Starting in July 2025, the tour will cover ten cities across Asia, North America, and Europe. It will wrap up in Japan in January 2026. The tour starts with two shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5 and 6, 2025.

The group will head to the U.S. for three concerts. They'll perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12, Soldier Field in Chicago on July 18, and Citi Field in New York on July 26. They’ll also perform in Toronto at Rogers Stadium on July 22.

In August, BLACKPINK's tour heads to Europe. They will perform in Paris on August 2. The next stops are Milan on August 6 and Barcelona on August 9. Their London show is set for August 15. The tour concludes in 2026, with three concerts at the Tokyo Dome on January 16, 17, and 18.

The full list of dates and venues was revealed through an official poster and promo video in February 2025. Details on opening acts and setlists are yet to be disclosed.

In other news, Jisoo dropped a behind-the-scenes video titled Jisoo – ‘AMORTAGE’ PROMOTION SKETCH on her official YouTube channel on March 31, 2024. A clip featuring Rosé caught fans’ attention.

She visited Jisoo during a pre-recording and said they hadn’t seen each other since Christmas—nearly two months apart. Jisoo also asked Rosé to try the Earthquake dance challenge, to which Rosé replied that she hadn’t danced in a while.

After the video was released, fans discussed the interaction on social media. Some questioned how often BLACKPINK rehearses together. Others raised concerns about the time needed to prepare for a comeback or tour.

